Havencrest Announces Majority Investment in Tekton Research

News provided by

Havencrest Capital Management LLC

07 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havencrest Capital Management, a Dallas-based healthcare private equity firm, is pleased to announce its majority investment in Tekton Research, LLC ("Tekton").

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Tekton is a leading clinical trial site network with 23 sites across Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma. Tekton conducts clinical trials across several therapeutic areas, including vaccines and infectious disease, neurology, endocrinology, immunology and dermatology, among others.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Tekton," commented Christopher W. Kersey, M.D., M.B.A., Founding Managing Partner of Havencrest. "Tekton's differentiated embedded site model exemplifies a patient-centric approach to clinical research by meeting patients in their local communities." 

Kip McKenzie, Founder and CEO of Tekton, added, "Tekton strives to be at the forefront of clinical research. Through our partnership with Havencrest, we intend to expand our network of talented investigators, improve clinical trial access for underrepresented patient communities and continue delivering high-quality data to our valued clients." Mr. McKenzie will remain President and CEO of Tekton.

Dylan C. Erdle, Principal of Havencrest, said, "Tekton is a market leader in patient access, enrollment and retention, thanks largely to the dedication of its superb principal investigators and clinical research coordinators. We are honored to support this team as Tekton continues its growth into new embedded sites and therapeutic areas."

Jones & Spross served as legal counsel and Edgemont Partners served as financial advisor to Tekton. Bass, Berry & Sims served as legal counsel and Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Havencrest. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. For additional information about Tekton, please visit www.tektonresearch.com.

ABOUT HAVENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Dallas-based Havencrest Capital Management is an investment manager of healthcare-focused private equity funds with approximately $600M of assets under management (AUM). Havencrest comprises a leading team of investment professionals, Operating Partners and Senior Advisors, including many of the nation's leading healthcare entrepreneurs, corporate executives and public policy experts.

With its unique approach to partnering with founder-owned healthcare companies with EBITDA between $3M - $15M+, the Havencrest team has a successful track record in building leading companies that are changing the way healthcare is delivered in America. For additional information about Havencrest, please visit www.havencrest.com.

Media Contact: 
Tom Ruane
Havencrest Capital Management 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Havencrest Capital Management LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.