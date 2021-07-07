Havencrest Capital Management Announces Investment In Leading Hospice Provider, Paradigm Health

DALLAS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Havencrest Capital Management ("Havencrest"), a Dallas-based healthcare private equity firm, announced today an investment in Paradigm Health ("Paradigm" or the "Company"), alongside the Company's founder and management. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Paradigm is a leading provider of hospice and palliative care throughout the state of Indiana.

"We are very excited to partner with Paradigm as the company enters its next chapter of growth," commented Christopher W. Kersey, M.D., M.B.A., Founding Managing Partner of Havencrest. "This relationship with Paradigm represents a tremendous opportunity to partner with an exceptional team to further establish market leadership and expand access to quality care," according to Dr. Kersey.

Jeff Jarecki, CEO and Founder of Paradigm, added, "We are excited to have found our ideal partner with Havencrest's extensive industry knowledge and thoughtful approach to healthcare investing. Together we will be able to expand Paradigm's geographic footprint and continue to provide compassionate, comprehensive care to individuals with terminal illnesses."

Maureen Spivack, Havencrest Senior Advisor and incoming Paradigm Board and Compliance Committee member, added, "Jeff and his team have created a culture that is second to none, and I am thrilled to partner with them to help grow Paradigm efficiently and thoughtfully. Having spent many years in the post-acute space, there is nothing more important than maintaining a great culture and superior quality of care."

McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to Havencrest. Oxford Finance provided debt financing for the transaction. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT PARADIGM HEALTH

Paradigm launched in 2013 with a commitment to provide premier hospice and palliative care through compassionate care and a holistic team approach. The Company brings a new "paradigm" to home-based health care offering services in a coordinated effort to provide and maintain exemplary care in its patients' home environment.

Paradigm's mission is to embrace each individual and their family to maintain and maximize quality of life through compassionate caregiving in a personal setting. For more information, please visit www.myparadigmhealth.com

ABOUT HAVENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Havencrest is a committed capital, lower middle-market private equity investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Havencrest comprises a leading team of investment professionals, operating partners and senior advisors, including many of the nation's leading healthcare entrepreneurs, corporate executives and public policy experts.

With its unique approach to partnering with founder-owned healthcare companies with EBITDA between $2M - $10M, the Havencrest team has a successful track record in building leading companies that are changing the way healthcare is delivered in America. For more information, please visit www.havencrest.com

