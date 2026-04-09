Havencrest Completes Majority Recapitalization of OFFOR Health

DALLAS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Havencrest Capital Management ("Havencrest"), a Dallas-based healthcare private equity firm, is pleased to announce its majority recapitalization of OFFOR Health ("OFFOR" or the "Company"), a leading provider of office-based anesthesia services for complex pediatric dental procedures.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the Company deploys highly integrated clinical teams and equipment -- including anesthesiologists, PACU nurses and paramedics -- directly into dental offices with hospital-grade safety redundancies in mind. This innovative business model enables patients, including children enrolled in Medicaid, to receive timely, high-impact care in dental offices rather than face long wait times for hospital operating rooms.

"OFFOR is addressing a real access challenge for pediatric patients and families, particularly those who have faced barriers to timely care. We are excited to partner with CEO Gary Schafer and the OFFOR team to help expand access to safe, high-quality care in the dental office setting. Just as important, we believe strongly in the Company's mission and are aligned around building a platform that reaches more children and families in more communities," said Matt Shofner, Partner at Havencrest.

OFFOR CEO Schafer added, "We are thrilled to welcome Havencrest as our strategic and financial partner. What drew us to Havencrest above all else was its genuine alignment with our mission -- ensuring that children have access to the high-quality care they deserve. With Havencrest's deep expertise in healthcare services and its commitment to what we are building, I am confident this partnership will allow us to reach more kids in more communities across the country."

Christopher Bowers will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board, and he will help guide the Company through its next chapter of growth. The former Executive Vice President of Markets at Centene Corporation, Mr. Bowers has decades of experience in the payer services marketspace with managed care and Medicaid populations.

"OFFOR sits at a compelling intersection of clinical innovation and access, delivering hospital-grade anesthesia capabilities directly into the dental office setting for pediatric patients who need it most," said Brian Banks, Principal at Havencrest. "We see a tremendous opportunity to scale this platform and meaningfully expand access for patients and families underserved by the traditional care delivery model."

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC served as legal counsel to Havencrest. Ziegler served as financial advisor to OFFOR, and Cascadia Capital served as financial advisor to Havencrest. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT HAVENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Dallas-based Havencrest Capital Management is an investment manager of healthcare-focused private equity funds with more than $600M of assets under management (AUM). Havencrest comprises a leading team of investment professionals, Operating Partners and Senior Advisors, including many of the nation's leading healthcare entrepreneurs, corporate executives and public policy experts.

With its unique approach to partnering with founder-owned healthcare companies with EBITDA between $3M - $15M+, the Havencrest team has a successful track record in building leading companies that are changing the way healthcare is delivered in America. For additional information about Havencrest, please visit www.havencrest.com.

Contact:

Christopher W. Kersey

Havencrest Capital Management

[email protected]

SOURCE Havencrest Capital Management LLC