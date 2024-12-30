Havencrest Homecare Platform, Avid Health at Home, Announces Additional Acquisition in North Carolina

DALLAS, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Havencrest Capital Management ("Havencrest"), a Dallas-based healthcare private equity firm, is pleased to announce the fifth acquisition under its Avid Health at Home ("Avid") platform: Sandhills Home Care ("Sandhills"), a North Carolina-based home care provider.

Sandhills provides at-home personal care services across 14 counties in North Carolina with offices in Pembroke, Rockingham, and Wilmington. Sandhills represents Avid's second acquisition in the North Carolina market, further solidifying its presence in the region.

Christopher W. Kersey, M.D., M.B.A., Founding Managing Partner of Havencrest, commented, "The continued growth of the Avid platform is critical to meeting the rising demand for home care services nationwide. The Avid team continues to identify and partner with high-quality organizations in its core geographies."

Avid CEO Jen Lentz remarked, "The addition of Sandhills will allow Avid to expand access to care for communities across North Carolina. We are excited to welcome Sandhills into the Avid family."

ABOUT AVID HEALTH AT HOME

Avid Health at Home is a multi-state home care provider serving individuals of all ages who are frail, disabled and in need of assistance. The agency continues to expand access to high-quality home care services in both new and existing markets at an affordable cost. By leveraging technology to streamline caregiver communications, Avid Health at Home can help improve health outcomes. For more information on Avid Health at Home, please visit www.avidhealthathome.com.

ABOUT HAVENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Dallas-based Havencrest Capital Management is an investment manager of healthcare-focused private equity funds with more than $600M of assets under management (AUM). Havencrest comprises a leading team of investment professionals, operating partners and senior advisors, including many of the nation's leading healthcare entrepreneurs, corporate executives and public policy experts.

With its unique approach to partnering with founder-owned healthcare companies with EBITDA between $3M - $15M+, the Havencrest team has a successful track record in building leading companies that are changing the way healthcare is delivered in America. For additional information about Havencrest, please visit www.havencrest.com.

Contact:

Tom Ruane

Havencrest Capital Management

[email protected]

SOURCE Havencrest Capital Management LLC