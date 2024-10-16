Havenly Brands Acquires Burrow, Paving the Way for Unmatched Growth in Home Retail

Fifth acquisition in two years bolsters Havenly's mission to build the largest digital-first home decor company of our generation; Havenly rebrands as 'Havenly Brands' to align with broader growth strategy

DENVER, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenly Brands , this generation's premier destination for all things home, announced today the acquisition of Burrow , a pioneer in modular and functional furniture. This acquisition,Havenly's fifth in the last two years, strengthens Havenly's position as the fastest growing leader in home decor, expanding its offerings and integrating Burrow's unique strengths in product engineering and data-driven customer experiences.

With this latest acquisition of another brand at the nine figure annualized revenue mark, Havenly Inc. is rebranding as Havenly Brands to align with the company's broader strategy.

"Burrow's innovative approach to design, in-home furniture delivery and functionality helped reinvent the way people furnish their homes, making it a natural fit for the Havenly family," said Lee Mayer, CEO of Havenly Brands. "Burrow fills a unique gap in the market and within our portfolio. We are excited to integrate the Burrow team and apply learnings that will enhance the customer experience across all our furniture brands."

Burrow's focus on functional, innovative design is a strong compliment to Havenly's mission to create homes that are both beautiful and livable. Over the last eight years, Burrow has delivered an exciting furniture pipeline that meets the real-life needs of modern consumers. From quick-ship, easy-to-assemble modular sofas, to versatile sleeper sofas that are actually comfortable, Burrow has mastered the balance of convenience and style. With more than 40 patents for its groundbreaking designs, Burrow will enhance Havenly's offerings, creating new opportunities for consumers who value speed, aesthetics, and practicality, in their home decor choices.

"We have admired Havenly for years and are thrilled to finally join forces," said Stephen Kuhl, Co-Founder of Burrow. "Lee and I have talked about teaming up since 2019. While there were several potential paths forward, we were drawn to Havenly's portfolio of best-in-category brands, passion for retail, and strong levers for growth. At Burrow, we focus on creating solutions that make people's lives easier—from more comfortable, functional products, to engineering a smarter way to get that furniture into customers' homes. Havenly's in-house interior design service and successful retail playbook will help accelerate our growth and provide innovative furniture solutions for even more homes."

Since its inception in 2014, Havenly's vision of bringing together the most inspiring, digital-first home decor brands in the market has redefined the industry. Over the last two years, the company has built a cohesive portfolio of home decor and furnishing brands through its acquisitions of The Inside , Interior Define , The Citizenry , and St. Frank , each offering unique, stylish, and accessible design solutions for today's customer. This latest acquisition is another strategic move to accelerate innovation, increase market share, and bring a new, complementary audience into the ecosystem.

ABOUT HAVENLY BRANDS

Havenly Brands is building the modern home decor platform of our generation. Digital first, data-driven, and design-powered, the company is revolutionizing the industry with a unique blend of innovation, technology, and personalized service. The brand family includes Havenly Design Services, the nation's largest scaled residential interior design service, and five industry-leading home furnishings brands: Interior Define, The Citizenry, The Inside, St. Frank, and Burrow. By leveraging extensive design data - across hundreds of thousands of rooms per year - and investing in proprietary technology, Havenly Brands delivers decor solutions and stylish product offerings to help make today's most discerning customers feel at home. For more visit: havenlybrands.com .

ABOUT BURROW

Burrow is the furniture design brand reinventing the way people furnish their homes. Burrow uses extensive customer data and research to create the most convenient and comfortable end-to-end experience, making fast delivery and assembly a snap with its brilliantly simple furniture systems. Burrow has been named one of the 10 most innovative retail brands in the world by Fast Company, and one of the 50 best inventions of the year by TIME. Headquartered in New York City, with retail stores in New York, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles, customers can browse the entire catalog and set up virtual or in-person appointments at www.burrow.com .

