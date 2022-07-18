HAVENLY DEBUTS FIRST NEW YORK CITY POP-UP SHOWROOM AND DESIGN CENTER

Havenly storefront will include in-person design consultations and access to shop best selling collections

DENVER, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenly , the largest nationwide interior design business, announced today the opening of their first ever New York pop-up showroom and design center. New Yorkers will be able to visit the Havenly showroom to see exclusive collections, purchase decor items, and experience Havenly's newly launched in-person design services with Havenly expert designers. Experiencing significant growth, including a national expansion to in-person design, the acquisition of fast growing direct-to-consumer home furnishings brand The Inside , the announcement of a multi-year partnership with Reese's Book Club , and the purchase of 3D layout and visualization technology from spatial computing company Occipital, Havenly is excited to continue to expand its fresh perspective on interior design into a retail experience.

Started in 2014 as an online interior design service, Havenly's founding mission was to make interior design a more welcoming, affordable, approachable, and personalized experience for everyone. Unlike traditional design, which prioritizes high-end luxury projects, cherry-picks favorable client design styles, and requires huge budgets, Havenly offers its unique services, designed for any budget, room or design style, to everyone.

The 1000 sq. ft. pop-up in Nolita is designed by a team of Havenly interior design experts led by Vice President of Creative and Design, Shelby Girard. Customers will be greeted with the latest styles in home design beautifully displayed including products from the Havenly x Reese's Book Club collaboration collection, a wall of fabric samples from The Inside by Havenly, and a curated blend of Havenly products to match every visitor's design style.

"As we've scaled our best-in-class product experience over the last year - from launching our in-person design services in key markets like NYC, to our acquisition of custom furnishings brand The Inside - it felt like the perfect time for Havenly to open its first ever New York pop-up showroom and design space," says Havenly Co-founder and CEO Lee Mayer.

"While we are a digitally native brand, we're also super excited to bring our premier design services to an in-person showroom, allowing our customers to interact with design in a new and exciting way. Havenly designers complete hundreds of thousands of designs for our customers and in doing so, they learn so much about what works for different spaces, styles, and price points. Our popup will feature many of Havenly's exclusive products for purchase, as well as the opportunity to meet in-person with a design expert, or to get started on a Havenly design project."

Havenly is excited to make their transparent pricing model and democratized access to interior designers even more accessible through this retail experience, introducing more customers to the transformative power of personalized interior design, and ultimately creating a single destination for this new generation of home consumers to feel seen, included, and served in home and interior design.

The Havenly pop-up showroom located at 21 Spring Street at the corner of Elizabeth and Spring Streets (a Parasol Projects property) will open its doors on July 18th through late November. It will be open Monday - Saturday 11 AM - 7 PM and Sunday 12 - 6 PM.

To learn more about Havenly's online and in-person design services, e-commerce platform, and exclusive products, please visit www.havenly.com .

About Havenly

Havenly is the largest interior design service, and makes expert design accessible to anyone, regardless of budget or location. Havenly, founded by Lee Mayer, is a network of professional and trained interior designers who create custom visual designs based on the client's unique style choices. They create hundreds of thousands of designs per year, making them the go-to source for in-home design inspiration across the country. Havenly's e-commerce platform is connected to hundreds of retailers for clients to make direct purchases with the guaranteed best prices. Start designing your space at Havenly.com or on the Havenly App , available on Apple App Store.

