Havenly Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing Havenly Co-Founder and CEO Lee Mayer as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Lee Mayer from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Lee co-founded Havenly, the nation's largest interior design service, in 2014 with the mission of creating a more welcoming, affordable and accessible experience around home shopping and design.

Since its founding, Havenly has completed hundreds of thousands of personalized design projects; acquired fast growing D2C home furnishings brand The Inside; published a best-selling book, Design the Home You Love, with Ten Speed Press; developed its own proprietary 3D rendering software; and has overall transformed how people think about designing and shopping for their homes.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside so many incredible entrepreneurs who are working hard to innovate and improve the world around them," said Lee Mayer, CEO of Havenly. "At Havenly, we are committed to delivering on our mission of making space for better living - ensuring that anyone, no matter their budget or circumstance, can design a home they love. It's wonderful for the team's hard work to be recognized in such a meaningful way."

"We're delighted to recognize Lee Mayer as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022," said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "The entrepreneurs have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Lee Mayer

Lee Mayer is the Co-Founder and CEO of Havenly, based in Denver, CO. She founded Havenly in 2014 with the mission of creating a delightful experience around home shopping and design, and the company has since raised over $57M - most recently completing a Series C raise in 2019. Previously, Lee was the VP & GM of Auto at Bankrate. She moved to Denver from New York City, where she worked at Bain & Company, and held corporate strategy and development roles at Canon, USA. Lee has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS from Columbia University.

About Havenly

Havenly is the nation's largest interior design service, and makes expert design accessible to anyone, regardless of budget or location. Founded in 2014, Havenly, is a network of professionally trained interior designers who create custom visual designs based on the client's unique style choices. They create hundreds of thousands of designs per year, making them the go-to source for in-home design inspiration across the country. Havenly's e-commerce platform is connected to hundreds of retailers for clients to make direct purchases with the guaranteed best prices. Start designing your space at Havenly.com or on the Havenly App, available on Apple App Store.

