Havenly, The Leading Interior Design Platform, Announces The Winners Of Its Inaugural Havenly Design Awards

DENVER, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenly, the largest online interior design service, announced its inaugural design awards winners today. Over the last few weeks, Havenly has unveiled the first class of Havenly Design Award winners in categories such as: Best in Room Designs, Best in Home Brands & Retailers, Best in Home Inspiration and crowned winners like CB2, West Elm, Netflix's Dream Home Makeover, Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher, and many more.

Havenly's team completes hundreds of thousands of designs each year, making them the go-to source for in-home design inspiration and personalized home shopping across the country. Now, consumers can look to Havenly for an accessible perspective on the top home products, retailers, design trends, inspiration, and styles. Havenly's platform of interior design experts served as judges to share their top picks from countless designs and designer entries across various industries.

In its first year, the Havenly Design Awards has crowned over 80 winners across design, furniture, style, and more including a People's Choice category, where Havenly crowd-sourced their audience's favorites in several categories across Instagram such as room styles and home accents.

"We are thrilled to bring the Havenly Design Awards to life this year to celebrate the inspiring talent and product innovation that our customers and our design team loves," said Lee Mayer, CEO and Co-Founder of Havenly. "Havenly is curating the design experience nationwide, and we are excited to finally share this wealth of knowledge with others so they can easily find the best way to create a home they truly love. Havenly is the go-to destination for those looking for design, inspiration, and home product recommendations. From the hundreds of thousands of custom designs we complete every year for our customers, we are able to truly vet what works in America's homes. From this diverse pool, our design team uses its immense experience to identify winners across myriad categories."

HAVENLY DESIGN AWARDS WINNERS:

People's Choice

Best in Home Brands & Retailers

For Decor: CB2

CB2 For Lighting: Lamps Plus

Lamps Plus For Plants & Flowers: Bloomscape

Bloomscape For Artwork: Minted

Minted Small Business: Clare Paint

Best in Home Inspiration & Entertainment

Best in Room Designs - Room Type

Best in Furniture

About Havenly:

Havenly is the largest online interior design service and most delightful way to design home spaces, on any budget. Havenly's network of professional, highly screened and trained interior designers create custom visual designs based on the client's unique style choices. Havenly's ecommerce platform is connected to hundreds of retailers for clients to make direct purchases with the guaranteed best prices. Start designing your space at Havenly.com or on the Havenly App, available on Apple App Store.

