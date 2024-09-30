ANN ARBOR, Mich. and BLACKSBURG, Va., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenly Ventures, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in student housing, today announced the strategic acquisition of two premier student housing properties: Geddes Hill Apartments near the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI and The Row near Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA. These acquisitions, totaling approximately 200 beds, mark a significant expansion of Havenly's national footprint in top-tier university markets.

Geddes Hill Apartments, located just a short walk from the University of Michigan campus, offers 123 beds and is designed to provide students with comfortable, affordable living options in a prime location.

Havenly Ventures Expands National Portfolio with Acquisition of Two Premier Student Housing Properties Post this

In Blacksburg, VA, Havenly Ventures has acquired The Row, a 52-bed student housing property known for its spacious floor plans and high-end finishes. Conveniently located within walking distance of Virginia Tech, The Row offers students a premium living experience in close proximity to campus.

"We're thrilled to welcome Geddes Hill and The Row to Havenly's growing student housing portfolio," said Reid Marks, Co-Founder and CEO of Havenly Ventures. "Our focus remains on acquiring and revitalizing student housing in markets where there's a significant gap between supply and demand. The strong, consistent demand for well-located, pedestrian-oriented housing near campuses with growing enrollment presents a unique opportunity to deliver exceptional, risk-adjusted returns to our investors."

These latest acquisitions highlight Havenly Ventures' commitment to becoming a national leader in student housing by focusing on well-positioned properties near major universities. The company plans to invest in both Geddes Hill and The Row to enhance their appeal, ensuring that students enjoy not only convenience but also a sense of community, comfort, and security.

About Havenly Ventures

Founded in 2023, Havenly Ventures specializes in acquiring, renovating, and managing high-quality student housing properties located within walking distance of major university campuses across the United States. The firm is led by co-founders Reid Marks, Nick Helfand, and Cameron Koffman, and is dedicated to meeting the growing demand for student housing in underserved markets.

For more information, please visit havenlyventures.com

SOURCE Havenly Ventures