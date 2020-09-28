Havenpark Communities joins with residents and local city officials to celebrate Springbrook Estates grand reopening

The event celebrated community updates including recreational amenities such as playground improvements, new picnic equipment, pool house renovations, and newly maintained walking trails. Broader community updates include newly installed roads, new community sheds, improved landscaping, new community signage and flags, and new homes. Springbrook Estates is a community owned and operated by Havenpark Communities. Since taking ownership of the property two years ago, Havenpark has invested over $1.4 million in community upgrades and improvements. Additionally, Havenpark, has moved in and sold or leased-up over 100 new manufactured homes during that same time, providing homeownership and secure housing for dozens of working, student, and retired residents.

Attendees enjoyed complementary meals from local food trucks, along with family friendly entertainment including children's face painting, balloons, and a magician.

The event took COVID-19 safety precautions to protect residents and staff. Masks and sanitization were made available for all attendees. The event encouraged social distancing for a comfortable and safe environment.

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place followed by speakers from Havenpark management.

"I visited back in 2017 and it was nothing like it is today. The community is so much better and cleaner. I'm impressed with the changes made to make Springbrook a better community," said DiGiorgio.

"You guys have done such a great job with the place," Springbrook Estates resident Gabriel Bernacchi told community staff. "We really enjoy being a part of this community."

"Our residents are always are top priority when planning out these community improvement projects," said Havenpark Communities COO, Ramie Rajabi. "The Springbrook community is truly special and they deserve our best. I'm glad we were able to make such lasting changes come to fruition."

"I can't believe it's already been two years. Our team has put in so much work and we're incredibly proud of the work they've done. To hear that our residents have been enjoying the new changes puts a smile on my face. The residents are always on my mind and I'm just happy that they're happy," said Robbie Pratt, CEO of Havenpark Communities.

"While the new homes and amenities are the most visible changes here at the community, the real reward for us is being able to build a caring community together with our residents," said Havenpark Communities Chairman, J. Anthony Anotnelli.

Havenpark Communities makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Havenpark Communities believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership.

