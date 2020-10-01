Havenpark Communities joins with residents of Michigan communities to commemorate community bonds

The events celebrated upgrades and improvements at both communities. North Bay Harbor Club and Pine Ridge are properties owned and operated by Havenpark Communities. Since taking ownership of the properties two years ago, Havenpark has invested over $450 thousand in community upgrades and improvements. These improvements include new community roads, signage, landscaping, picnic areas, as well as a basketball court at Pine Ridge and upgraded docks at North Bay Harbor Club.

Additionally, Havenpark Communities has actively moved in and sold or leased new manufactured homes at the Pine Ridge community, providing homeownership and secure housing for local working, student, and retired residents in Genesee County.

Attendees enjoyed complementary meals from local food trucks, along with family friendly entertainment including children's face painting, balloons, and a magician. After each ribbon cutting ceremony, attendees were addressed by speakers from Havenpark Communities.

The events took COVID-19 safety precautions to protect residents and staff. Masks and sanitization were made available for all attendees. The events encouraged social distancing for a comfortable and safe environment for attendees.

"The communities here in the Fenton area are tightly knit and our residents treat each other like family," said Ramie Rajabi, COO of Havenpark Communities. "We're really honored that those residents have allowed us to be a part of their family and we're ecstatic that they're enjoying the community improvements."

"Our mission to "make caring communities attainable for responsible residents" has been the driver behind the improvements at these communities. We've been incredibly fortunate to have been able to see that mission take shape at the Pine Ridge and North Bay Harbor Club communities," said Robbie Pratt, CEO of Havenpark Communities.

"We're incredibly proud of the work done here at these communities," said Havenpark Communities Chairman, J. Anthony Antonelli. "The residents at North Bay Harbor Club and Pine Ridge embody what it means to be a part of a caring community and they deserve our best."

Havenpark Communities makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Havenpark Communities believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership.

