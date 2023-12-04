Havenpark Communities Receives Humanitarian Award for its Education Success Program

News provided by

Havenpark Communities

04 Dec, 2023, 13:28 ET

The award is part of Multi-Housing News' 17th annual awards program that recognizes the manufactured industry's most noteworthy companies

OREM, Utah, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities across the country, received Multi-Housing News' first-of-its-kind Humanitarian Award for the company's Education Success Program. The program, now in its third year, offers financial support, mentoring, and other education initiatives to increase education access and opportunity for residents.

Since launching the Education Success Program initiative in 2021, Havenpark has awarded academic scholarships to more than 50 residents across the country. The program, led by Havenpark's Education Success Director Dr. Jason Hale, pledges at least $500,000 annually in financial assistance for residents and includes mentoring and guidance for current and prospective students navigating the higher education application, financial aid and course selection processes. In 2023, Havenpark awarded scholarships up to $10,000 to 38 residents from nine different states.

"This award is a well-deserved recognition of Havenpark's Education Success Program," said Havenpark Communities CEO and Co-Founder Robbie Pratt. "We invest time and energy as well as the substantial financial contribution into this program because we know it makes our residents, and in turn our communities, better."

Recently, the education success program launched the Springboard to Success Club initiative, which provides residents of any age with education and career opportunities such as professional development webinars and access to virtual office hours hosted by Dr. Hale.

"I am honored to lead this program, and to serve as a mentor to many of these students," said Dr. Hale. "It's important to highlight the role of education and career development in our communities, and it's rewarding to have those efforts recognized by Multi-Housing News."

Havenpark is committed to enriching the lives of its residents; to learn more about the scholarship program or eligibility, visit Havenpark's website: https://havenparkcommunities.com/education/.

Havenpark Communities is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Since 2017, Havenpark has sourced and installed over 4,000 new factory-built homes, providing quality, affordable living to over 10,000 Americans across the country. Last year, Havenpark Communities added 870 new affordable homes across the country and has committed to adding another 800 in 2023. Havenpark believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

