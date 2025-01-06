Havenpark Receives Second Humanitarian Award for its Education Success Program

The award is part of Multi-Housing News' 18th annual awards program, celebrating the most noteworthy companies in the housing industry.

OREM, Utah, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities, is proud to receive Multi-Housing News' Humanitarian Award for the second consecutive year. The award recognizes Havenpark's Education Success Program, which supports residents in achieving their post-secondary educational goals through academic scholarships, mentoring, and other educational initiatives that increase residents' access to education.

Havenpark's Director of Education Success Jason Hale accepted the Humanitarian Award from Multi-Housing News Editor-in-Chief Jessica Fiur at the MHN Excellence Awards ceremony December 5, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Gary Spector.

Since its creation in 2021, the Education Success Program has awarded academic scholarships to 101 students, helping residents pursue post-secondary education at colleges, universities, trade schools, and vocational schools. Each year, Havenpark invests a minimum of $500,000 in the program, which provides students with financial assistance, opportunities to engage with career and education experts, and personalized mentorship to help students navigate their higher education journeys.

"We are honored to be recognized by Multi-Housing News with their Humanitarian Award for the second year in a row. When our co-founder J. Anthony Antonelli created this program in 2021, it was because of his belief that access to higher education could make a meaningful difference in a person's life trajectory. In a few short years, we have seen more than a hundred success stories, and we look forward to many more," said Havenpark Co-Founder and CEO Robbie Pratt. "We are proud to accept this award as a tribute to his legacy."

In November, Havenpark celebrated National Scholarship Month by honoring this year's 42 scholarship recipients. Among them, 73 percent are first-generation college students, and 74 percent plan to pursue education at a 4-year college or university.

"It's an honor to lead this program and support these exceptional students in every step of their educational journey," said Dr. Jason Hale, director of Havenpark's Education Success Program. "The Education Success Program demonstrates our commitment to increasing higher education access for our residents, and it's rewarding to have our efforts recognized by Mutli-Housing News."

The 2025 J. Anthony Antonelli Scholarship application is now open. Interested applicants can learn more about the program and eligibility at Havenpark's website: http://havenparkcommunities.com/education/.

