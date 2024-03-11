Haven's Kitchen Expands Flavorful Offerings and Launches New AIOLI

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven's Kitchen, the renowned New York-based brand celebrated for its innovative and fresh, squeezable cooking sauces, is thrilled to announce the introduction of a brand-new product line: AIOLI. The line of shelf stable aioli brings easy, fun, and flavorful shortcuts to home kitchens everywhere, furthering the brand's mission to revolutionize convenient and flavor-packed meal solutions for busy people.



Now available on Amazon, Haven's Kitchen AIOLI features four bold, globally-inspired flavors, each designed to elevate the taste of everyday meals: Zesty Jalapeño, Sunshine Chili, Herby Yuzu, and Chili Bang Bang. They retail for $7.99 each, and a variety pack is also available for $34.99 on Amazon and havenskitchen.com.

Haven’s Kitchen new AIOLI features four delicious, globally inspired flavors.

Made with aquafaba, and real herbs, citrus, and spices, these naturally plant-based aiolis are lower in sugar and sodium compared to most condiments, and cholesterol-free. They are naturally gluten-free and plant-based, with no artificial preservatives, and packaged in low-impact pouches.

"We're so excited to introduce our easy-squeezy AIOLI and bring better for you, bold flavor to home kitchens across the U.S. With the increase of people cooking and eating at home, convenient flavor is in high demand, and cooks are searching for new, healthier options that are better for them and for the planet," said Alison Cayne, Founder of Haven's Kitchen. "We're proud of the solution we've crafted for them with our AIOLI."

An instant upgrade for snacks, desk lunches, and mealtime, Haven's Kitchen aiolis are a delicious, effortless, and sustainable choice for the way people are cooking and eating today.

In April, Haven's Kitchen AIOLI will be making its way onto the shelf-stable condiments aisle at major retailers, including Whole Foods, Target, United, Fairway, and other stores nationally. This expansion strengthens Haven's Kitchen commitment to supporting home cooks and helping them feel confident and creative in their kitchens. Additionally, the Zesty Jalapeño Aioli has already earned acclaim as a nominee for the Best New Pantry Product NEXTY award at Expo West and will be showcased at Haven's Kitchen Booth N1635.

"There were more brands than ever competing for this award, and the recognition from the Expo West judges is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptionally tasty, innovative and better for you products," added Cayne.

For those attending Expo West, Haven's Kitchen invites you to stop by, say hi, and experience the bold flavors that set them apart!

About Haven's Kitchen:

Founded in 2012, Haven's Kitchen is a New York-based brand committed to providing high-quality, flavor-packed, and convenient culinary solutions, because cooking is good for you and for the planet. From cooking sauces and the new AIOLI to the content created and shared across channels, Haven's Kitchen is a one-stop shop for busy people looking to make a great snack or meal at home. For more information, please visit www.havenskitchen.com.

