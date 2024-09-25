Havfram secures significant contract for transport and installation support of wind turbines for Vattenfall's and BASF's Nordlicht cluster

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Havfram, a leading provider of transport and installation services for the offshore wind industry, has been awarded a contract by Vattenfall and BASF for their Nordlicht offshore wind farm cluster. The Nordlicht wind farm zone, located 85 kilometers north of the island of Borkum in the German North Sea, consists of two separate sites: Nordlicht I, with an expected capacity of 980 megawatts, and Nordlicht II, with an expected capacity of 630 megawatts.

For Nordlicht I, the contract covers the transportation and installation support of 68 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines, with work scheduled to commence in the summer of 2027. For Nordlicht II, Havfram will execute the transport and installation support of 44 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines, starting in the summer of 2028. For both Nordlicht I and Nordlicht II, Havfram will utilize one of its state-of-the-art Wind Turbine Installation vessels, currently under construction.

Once fully operational, the Nordlicht I and II projects' combined production is expected to be around 6 terawatt-hours (TWh) per year, equal to the electricity consumption of 1.6 million German households. The Nordlicht cluster will significantly reduce carbon emissions and strengthen the region's green energy infrastructure.

Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind stated: "We are thrilled to have been selected for this substantial role in the Nordlicht cluster, combining the Nordlicht I and Nordlicht II wind farms. For Havfram, this contract adds to an already strong backlog of projects. The contract, which we proudly have signed at the WindEnergy exhibition fair today, is a testament to the trust Vattenfall and BASF have in our capabilities in delivering excellent transport and installation services and reinforces our growing reputation within the offshore wind sector. We look forward to contributing to the success of this landmark project and advancing the transition to sustainable energy in Europe together with our partners Vattenfall and BASF."

Samira Barakat, Acting Head of Offshore Wind at Vattenfall: "Vattenfall's goal of achieving net-zero CO2 emissions by 2040 requires that we also reduce greenhouse gas emissions along the entire value chain. This partnership with Havfram showcases our commitment to investing in assets that enable our wind farms to be developed in a sustainable manner. The use of a low-emission installation vessel is an important step on our path towards fossil freedom and we are pleased to work together with Havfram, a trusted partner that shares our strategic ambitions."

Tobias Stäb, Director of BASF Renewable Energy GmbH, added: "With the signature of this contract, we are one step closer to the realization of the Nordlicht projects. The Nordlicht wind parks play an important role in BASF's transformation towards carbon neutrality. The wind farms will supply our European chemical sites with renewable power and eventually enable BASF to increase production of low-carbon footprint chemical products. Thanks to the Havfram team for the collaboration!"

About Havfram

Havfram is a pure play offshore wind company, providing transport and installation services to the offshore wind sector as an owner and operator of Wind Turbine Installation vessels (WTIVs). Leveraging its deep offshore wind industry knowledge, together with decades of know-how from the Norwegian energy & marine sectors and essential experience in operating in harsh offshore environments, Havfram offers the highest standards and services to customers worldwide. Havfram is majority owned by the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), one of Canada's largest pension investors, and Sandbrook Capital, a leading climate fund led by an experienced team determined to combine consistent financial returns and real climate impact.

CONTACT:

HAVFRAM

Corinna Thiel

Marketing & Communication Manager Havfram

[email protected]

Havfram.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/havfram/r/havfram-secures-significant-contract-for-transport-and-installation-support-of-wind-turbines-for-vat,c4042339

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/havfram/i/signing-ceremony-vattenfall---havfram---basf-for-nordlicht-cluster-wind-farms--25-09-24-hamburg,c3336974 Signing Ceremony Vattenfall / Havfram / BASF for Nordlicht cluster wind farms, 25.09.24 Hamburg