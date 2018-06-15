ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxuries in life are nice, but they are just that — a luxury, and not a necessity. But that won't stop people from wanting and chasing after such indulgences. Certain traditions are more expensive than others, although they can still be important for some people to follow, such as having a nice engagement ring. Getting something nice and maybe not a complete necessity, though, should just mean playing it smart, especially when also balancing financial obligations like student loan repayment. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, suggests finding unique alternatives to traditional wants that won't cause financial struggles.

A ring shouldn't have to have a five-figure number attached to it to make it special. Diamond rings are usually the types that come with the highest price tags, but there are many gems that have a similar look that is much cheaper and almost as durable. Lab created sapphires can be created in a variety of colors, have fewer flaws than a natural gem, and cost less on top of that. To an untrained eye, it can be hard to tell the different gems apart. Or, going with a completely different look are rings with moonstone, nephrite, or opal which can provide a unique and eye-catching alternative that still gets the job done.

"Balancing wants and needs doesn't mean having to ignore wants completely. It can mean figuring out alternatives to the original want. If something is really important to have, even if it's not a necessity, there's usually a creative solution to get that want taken care of," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial.

Thinking outside of traditional paths may lead to something even greater than was originally thought of. For some, having a completely unique engagement ring is just the kind of special gift they were looking for. But if student loans are an issue, even a much cheaper alternative can be hard to obtain. Ameritech Financial can assist interested borrowers with federal student loans to apply for income-driven repayment programs that can potentially lower their payments.

"Life shouldn't have to be put on hold because of oppressive student loans. Ameritech Financial may be able to help borrowers help themselves, so they can focus more on what is truly important to them in their life," said Knickerbocker.

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

