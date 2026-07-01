Havis Acquires Pro-gard Products to Expand Integrated Public Safety Vehicle Solutions Platform

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Havis, Inc.

Jul 01, 2026, 11:00 ET

WARMINSTER, Pa. and NOBLESVILLE, Ind., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Havis, a leading provider of mission-critical vehicle equipment and technology solutions, today announced its acquisition of Pro-gard Products, a nearly 60-year-old manufacturer of law enforcement vehicle protection, prisoner transport systems, partitions, gun racks, storage, and specialty equipment.

The acquisition brings together two icons and leaders in the public safety vehicle solutions market to create a more integrated platform designed to enhance officer safety, vehicle security, and operational readiness.

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Havis acquires Pro-gard to deliver fully integrated vehicle solutions as a single most-trusted partner.
Havis acquires Pro-gard to deliver fully integrated vehicle solutions as a single most-trusted partner.

As law enforcement vehicles evolve into sophisticated mobile workspaces and technology-enabled command centers, agencies increasingly require integrated solutions that address the full vehicle environment. By combining Pro-gard's expertise in vehicle protection, center seat partitions, and extensive transport solutions with Havis' leadership in consoles, mounting systems, docking stations, power management, and mobility integration, the combined organization will deliver a more complete end-to-end vehicle solution as a single most-trusted partner.

"This acquisition strengthens Havis' ability to deliver the complete law enforcement vehicle platform today's public safety agencies require," said Max Rogers, CEO of Havis. "Together, we can help agencies, OEMs, dealers, upfitters, and distributors build safer, more secure, and more productive vehicles."

"Havis and Pro-gard share a deep commitment to public safety professionals" said Mike Navarro, President of Pro-gard Products. "Working as one, we can deliver a more integrated solution while maintaining the quality and reliability customers expect."

Together, the companies bring more than 135 years of combined experience serving public safety professionals, strengthening Havis' ability to deliver fully integrated vehicle solutions from a single source.

About Havis
Founded in 1927, Havis is a leading provider of mobile office and vehicle solutions including mounting systems, docking stations, consoles, and power management products that improve safety, productivity, and performance in demanding environments.

About Pro-gard Products
Founded in 1968, Pro-gard Products is a leading manufacturer of law enforcement vehicle equipment including prisoner transport systems, partitions, storage solutions, and vehicle protection products designed to enhance officer and vehicle safety.

SOURCE Havis, Inc.

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