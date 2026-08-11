Havis Expands Keyboard Portfolio Through Strategic Partnership with TG3 Electronics

WARMINSTER, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Havis, a leader in mission-critical mounting, docking, and rugged hardware solutions, today announced the expansion of its keyboard portfolio with additional Rugged offerings and new Light Industrial and Medical keyboards. To support the expanded portfolio, Havis has named TG3 Electronics as its strategic keyboard partner across all three categories.

Havis selected TG3 based on three core strengths:

Proven performance in demanding environments

Custom engineering expertise

Ability to accelerate product development and time to market

"Expanding our keyboard portfolio with TG3 was a natural choice," said Josh Parah, Product Manager at Havis. "This partnership gives our customers access to a broader range of rugged, light industrial, and medical keyboard solutions while maintaining the quality, innovation, and reliability they expect from Havis."

Portfolio Highlights

Rugged Keyboards: Designed for mission-critical and extreme-use environments.

Designed for mission-critical and extreme-use environments. Light Industrial Keyboards: Durable, cost-effective solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

Durable, cost-effective solutions for commercial and industrial applications. Medical Keyboards: Sealed, easy-to-clean solutions designed for healthcare environments.

The expanded portfolio supports Havis' Public Sector and Enterprise markets, with applications across public safety, military and defense, healthcare, retail, hospitality, warehousing, transportation, and energy and utilities.

"We're proud to be Havis' strategic partner across its Rugged, Light Industrial, and Medical keyboard lines," said Tim Hansen, Director of Sales at TG3 Electronics. "Together, we're combining TG3's engineering expertise with Havis' scale, distribution, and workstation ecosystem to deliver reliable solutions across a wide range of applications."

SOURCE Havis, Inc.