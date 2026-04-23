Havis Expands Rugged Mobility Solutions with New Docking Stations for Getac G140 Tablet

A compact, ultra‑rugged docking solution engineered to deliver reliable connectivity, security, and performance for demanding public sector and industrial environments.

WARMINSTER, Pa., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Havis, the industry leader in rugged vehicle mounting and mobility solutions for over 80 years, announces the launch of their new Docking Stations for the Getac G140 tablet, purpose-built to support public sector, enterprise fleet & enterprise facility applications. Designed to withstand harsh conditions while maintaining seamless connectivity, this docking station ensures professionals stay productive wherever the job demands.

New Havis Docking Stations for Getac G140 Tablets

"Havis products are engineered to perform where failure is not an option," said Craig Sacks, Sr. Product Manager at Havis. "These new Getac G140 docking stations deliver dependable power, secure mounting, and consistent connectivity—even in high-vibration environments—giving users the confidence to stay connected and focused on the task at hand."

Key Advantages of the Havis Docking Stations for Getac G140 Tablet:

Mission-Critical Connectivity – Standard port replication enables connection to multiple peripherals, ensuring seamless integration with essential equipment.

– Standard port replication enables connection to multiple peripherals, ensuring seamless integration with essential equipment. Optional Quad Pass-Thru Antenna Connections – Enhances wireless performance in demanding mobile environments.

– Enhances wireless performance in demanding mobile environments. Reliable Performance in Motion – Spring-loaded, floating docking connector head maintains connectivity even through heavy vibration.

– Spring-loaded, floating docking connector head maintains connectivity even through heavy vibration. Rugged, Lightweight Construction – Compact polycarbonate design provides exceptional durability, strength, and resistance to extreme temperatures.

Designed for Demanding Work Environments

Built to support the full functionality of the Getac G140 tablet, the docking stations integrate seamlessly into mobile and fixed workspaces:

Productivity through included power supply, integrated cable management, and VESA 75 mounting compatibility for flexible installation.

Security with a lock-and-key system that provides peace of mind against theft while maintaining quick access for authorized users.

Compatibility with G140 accessories, including stylus/digitizer, hard handle, high-capacity batteries, and smart card reader.

Safety & Comfort thanks to rounded edges and corners that reduce snag points and support safe daily use.

Havis Docking Stations for the Getac G140 tablet exemplifies Havis commitment to safety, security & productivity.

Built for the mission. Ready for the field.

Learn more about the Getac G140 Docking Stations here.

SOURCE Havis, Inc.