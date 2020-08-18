Haviv Ilan named chief operating officer of TI

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today said Haviv Ilan has been promoted to executive vice president (EVP) and chief operating officer (COO). Ilan, 52, is a 21-year veteran of the company and most recently led TI's Analog Signal Chain business. As COO, he will oversee the company's business and sales organizations, technology and manufacturing operations and information technology services.

"Haviv is a disciplined and inspiring leader with a proven track record of delivering results," said Rich Templeton, TI's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "His authentic leadership style, drive for continuous improvement and passion to win has made TI stronger, and I look forward to continuing to work together to further strengthen the company for the long term."

Ilan joined TI in 1999 through the acquisition of Butterfly, a wireless connectivity start-up. Prior to leading TI's Analog Signal Chain business, he led TI's High Performance Analog organization and was a vice president in TI's Embedded Processing organization, leading the wireless connectivity business.

Ilan earned a bachelor's and master's degree in electrical engineering from Tel Aviv University. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from the Joint International Executive MBA Program at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and Tel Aviv University's Leon Recanati Graduate School of Business Administration.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

