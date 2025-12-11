HavocAI Executes World's First Successful Air-Sea Autonomy Mission in GPS-Denied Environment

TROIA, Portugal, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HavocAI, the leader in maritime autonomy, announced it has successfully completed the first ever live demonstration of fully integrated air–sea autonomy without GPS. The event showcased unprecedented real-time coordination between autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), all managed through a single, unified command interface.

During a series of live runs, HavocAI's systems executed a complex maritime mission that demonstrated resilient autonomy in a GPS-Denied Environment. Multiple runs were conducted under international signal degradation, and all platforms maintained mission performance through alternate navigation and timing solutions. The demonstration also showcased fused, real-time sensor inputs across both air and surface platforms (Maritime Domain Awareness), identification and tracking of a designated vessel of interest (Automatic Target Recognition), and autonomous execution of the full kill chain (Target Detection, Classification & Engagement).

For nations facing contested littoral and open-sea environments—including Ukraine and other frontline partners—the demo underscored a transformational truth: militaries will need to be able to fight without persistent connectivity and will need to execute autonomous "combined arms" with air, sea, and ground systems to sense and make sense of their environment, and detect and engage targets at machine speed with operators on, not in, the loop. The US and our allies' ability to achieve INDOPACOM's vision of "persistent stare" in contested electro-magnetic environments is not only possible, it is a reality.

"This demonstration cements HavocAI's position as a leader in next-generation autonomous maritime systems, bringing to market capabilities that were previously theoretical or confined to simulation," said Paul Lwin, CEO at HavocAI. "As global defense forces accelerate their shift toward distributed autonomy, HavocAI is delivering operational, field-ready systems that redefine what's possible in multi-domain coordination. This is a paradigm shift in how navies think about distributed operations in contested seas and is a key milestone to putting thousands of autonomous platforms in the Pacific in the next two years."

All mission elements were coordinated through Havoc Control, HavocAI's single-screen interface, which enables a single operator to task, monitor, and synchronize heterogeneous systems in real time. The demonstration drew observers from allied navies, defense innovation organizations, and multinational partners, marking the most advanced public display of multi-domain maritime autonomy to date.

About HavocAI

HavocAI is the first-to-market leader in collaborative maritime autonomy, delivering scalable, multi-domain autonomous solutions that are operational today. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, HavocAI has rapidly emerged as the leading provider of autonomous maritime systems to the U.S. military, with more than 30 fully operational products delivered and a collaborative autonomy stack designed to run on anything, anywhere. For more information, visit havocai.com.

SOURCE Havoc AI