Hawaii Department of Transportation Prioritizes Productivity with Agency-Wide Adoption of HeadLight

Hawaii Department of Transportation prioritizes productivity adopting HeadLight's inspection technology agency-wide Tweet this

HeadLight's visual-based inspection technology allows infrastructure construction professionals to capture, share, and act on data from the job site in real-time, offering the visual source of truth they need to confidently deliver a total and accurate picture of their work from day one. By elevating the quality of data captured and streamlining workflows, HeadLight supports HDOT's goal of maximizing available resources to provide a safe, efficient, accessible and sustainable highway system for the state of Hawaii.

During the pilot, HDOT successfully integrated HeadLight's functionality with two other innovative technologies, including a cloud-based project document and cost management tool, and a construction productivity software. Leveraging the three technologies created a streamlined, modern approach to infrastructure management which ultimately supports cost savings and improves productivity. This approach provides HDOT with a critical foundation for designing, building and maintaining infrastructure projects now and into the future, reassuring the traveling public that roads and bridges are safe and enduring.

"HDOT has demonstrated its commitment to innovation, both from an infrastructure development and process standpoint," said Chelsea Merrill, market development director for HeadLight. "Given the state's unique geography, the agency is positioned to greatly benefit from advanced solutions that improve remote connectivity and collaboration. By modernizing the inspection process and enabling robust data capture, greater transparency and more informed project execution, our technology supports HDOT's goals of delivering infrastructure projects efficiently and on budget."

HeadLight is committed to providing the resources and tools that enable local and state departments of transportation to modernize how they build and maintain this nation's infrastructure for faster, more reliable, less risky, less wasteful project delivery. The company was recently named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists in 2021 in recognition of its 334% three-year revenue growth.

About HeadLight

HeadLight is a visual-based inspection technology that provides a visual source of truth about infrastructure projects. Originally designed through collaboration efforts with infrastructure owners and their field inspection teams, HeadLight increases the accountability and effectiveness of construction projects by allowing teams to capture, share and act on data from the job site in real-time. Current organizations using HeadLight include departments of transportation, engineering firms, contractors, and industry-related materials companies. For more information, please visit www.headlight.com.

Media Contact

Christie Melby

Communiqué PR for HeadLight

[email protected]

206-282-4923 ext. 127

SOURCE HeadLight