Three-day event will unite collegiate competition, scholastic esports, community service, cultural learning, and industry engagement

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayVS, North America's leading scholastic and collegiate gaming platform, today announced the Hawaiʻi Esports Invitational presented by Zippy's will return to Oʻahu in February 2027, building on the record-setting success and community impact of the 2026 Invitational. The 3-day event plans to bring together collegiate and scholastic competition alongside an esports industry panel, meet-and-greet, and a Community Service Day rooted in mālama ʻāina and cultural learning.

Hawaiʻi Esports Invitational Presented by Zippy’s to Return to Oʻahu in 2027. Three-day event will unite collegiate competition, scholastic esports, community service, cultural learning, and industry engagement

The featured HEI 2027 competition will be the PlayVS College League invitational tournaments in Rocket League and Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate, composed of six schools competing in the PCL Fall season. The field will include the four highest-performing schools from the Premier League, based on final placements across both game titles, along with two wild card invitees. The schools will compete across two days, with the winning team in each title receiving a surfboard trophy custom-designed by a local artist.

The event will also provide Hawaiʻi middle and high school esports teams opportunities to compete. A Rocket League scholastic showcase will feature some of Hawaiʻi's top middle and high school esports teams, and an open Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate tournament will give additional students a chance to participate in the event.

"We're incredibly grateful for Zippy's continued support of the Hawaiʻi Esports Invitational and its commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for students, schools, and the broader community," said Charles O'Donnell, Head of Partnerships at PlayVS. "Their partnership has helped this event grow into something truly special, and we're excited to bring it back for another year. We look forward to building on that momentum in 2027 and delivering an even more impactful experience on Oʻahu."

Additionally, the Community Service Day will return as an official part of the Hawaiʻi Esports Invitational. The program will bring students, educators, partners, and community members together for a day of service centered on mālama ʻāina, commonly understood as caring for and preserving the land. In 2026, Community Service Day was hosted at Waikalua Loko Iʻa, a Native Hawaiian fishpond and ʻāina-based community classroom stewarded by the Pacific American Foundation's PAF ʻOhana. Participants helped restore ancient fishpond rock walls, known as kuapā, remove invasive limu and mangrove, and support conservation work honoring the practices of kūpuna who sustained

HEI 2027 programming is also expected to include an esports industry panel featuring leaders and university directors who will share insights into collegiate esports, education, and career pathways. The panel will be held as part of a Zippy's-catered meet-and-greet designed to connect students, educators, partners, and industry professionals.

The Hawaiʻi Esports Invitational reached new heights in 2026, becoming the largest collegiate esports event ever held in Hawai'i. The event welcomed 1,234 attendees, a 35 percent increase from the previous year, and generated more than 26 million digital impressions, a 225 percent year-over-year increase. Zippy's played a central role in bringing the experience to life as the event's presenting partner, supporting on-site activations, food, community engagement, and the overall player and attendee experience

The event will be free for all competitors both at the collegiate and scholastic level. Additional information about the HEI 2027 dates, venue, participating schools, registration opportunities, and programming will be shared later this fall.

Media Contact - [email protected]

About PlayVS

PlayVS is North America's leading scholastic and collegiate gaming platform, helping students unlock the educational, social, and personal benefits of competitive gaming. The company brings together students, coaches, educators, and schools through structured, education-aligned competition and curriculum across K-12 and college. PlayVS is the official esports partner of the NFHS Network, the Special Olympics, and state and regional organizations across the U.S. To learn more, visit playvs.com.

SOURCE PlayVS