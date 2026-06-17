PLAYVS AND URBAN ONE ANNOUNCE OFFICIAL NAME AND LOGO OF HISTORIC LEAGUE: "POWER4+ HBCU ESPORTS LEAGUE"

25 HBCUs have committed to the groundbreaking league ahead of its February 2027 kickoff

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayVS and Urban One today revealed the official name and logo of their national HBCU collegiate esports competition: Power4+ HBCU Esports League. Building on their landmark February partnership announcement, the companies also shared that 25 premier institutions have already signed on to compete in the inaugural season kicking off February 2027, including Bowie State University, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, and Howard University. The full list of participating schools is available here.

The three-year partnership establishes a dedicated, fee-free competitive gaming ecosystem within the PlayVS College League, designed to expand access, visibility, and career pathways for HBCU students nationwide.

Key Milestones & Timeline:

Summer 2026: An advisory committee of esports leaders from participating HBCUs will convene to finalize the league's structure and select eligible game titles.

An advisory committee of esports leaders from participating HBCUs will convene to finalize the league's structure and select eligible game titles. Fall 2026: A series of HBCU-focused invitational competitions will begin, offering early integration opportunities for founding brand partners.

A series of HBCU-focused invitational competitions will begin, offering early integration opportunities for founding brand partners. February 2027: The Power4+ HBCU Esports League inaugural season kicks off, culminating in an in-person national championship event.

"This first wave of participating schools is just the beginning," said Charles O'Donnell, Director of Collegiate at PlayVS. "By partnering with Urban One, we are combining best-in-class competition with powerful storytelling and national reach. We're building a long-term pipeline that supports students from competition to careers in gaming, technology, and beyond."

"The rapid adoption we're seeing from HBCUs across the country affirms both the cultural relevance and the economic potential of esports within our community," said Alvord Reese, AVP of Sales at Urban One. "Black consumers continuously drive cultural and commercial trends, and gaming is no exception. By combining Urban One's media reach with PlayVS' infrastructure, we are creating an unprecedented, high-impact platform for partners and brands looking to authentically engage with this highly influential, tech-forward audience."

Power4+ HBCU Esports League aims to bridge the opportunity gap and foster the next generation of Black gamers, creators, and tech professionals. The league provides a rare, turnkey ecosystem for forward-thinking brands to support diversity in tech while tapping into the immense economic power and loyalty of the Black gaming community.

For more information about the Power4+ HBCU Esports League, visit: http://pcl.gg/power4.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com) is the largest diversified media company primarily targeting Black Americans and Urban consumers in the U.S., reaching 80 million unique users monthly. Its assets include TV One and CLEO TV, collectively available in 40 million households; Radio One, with 74 broadcast stations in 13 top African American markets; and REACH Media, with 312 affiliates over 94 markets and home to nationally syndicated shows such as The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, The D.L. Hughley Show, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell and The Morning Hustle. Urban One's digital division, iONE Digital, engages 31 million monthly readers across leading brands like Bossip, HipHopWired, MadameNoire, and NewsOne.

About PlayVS

PlayVS is North America's leading scholastic and collegiate gaming platform, helping students unlock the educational, social, and personal benefits of competitive gaming. The company brings together students, coaches, educators, and schools through structured, education-aligned competition across K-12 and college. Launched in 2025, the PlayVS College League (PCL) builds on PlayVS' scholastic foundation by extending structured competition into higher education. PlayVS is the official esports partner of the NFHS Network, the Special Olympics, and more than 30 state and regional organizations across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit playvs.com.

SOURCE PlayVS