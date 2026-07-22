PlayVS and Scouting America Announce Gaming Activation at the 2026 National Jamboree

New immersive gaming hub will bring structured esports competition, casual play, and digital citizenship programming to Scouts at Summit Bechtel Reserve

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayVS, North America's leading scholastic gaming platform, today announced a partnership with Scouting America to bring a state-of-the-art gaming activation to the 2026 National Jamboree, taking place July 22–31, 2026. One of Scouting America's premier youth gatherings, the National Jamboree at Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia, brings Scouts together from across the country for adventure, fellowship, skill-building, and shared experiences.

Running throughout the National Jamboree, the PlayVS Arena will offer a rotating schedule of competitive tournaments, leaderboard challenges, casual gaming, and hands-on technology experiences. Designed for Scouts of all experience levels, the activation promotes teamwork, digital citizenship, sportsmanship, and healthy competition while creating a welcoming space for Scouts to connect over a shared passion for gaming. The arena gives Scouts the opportunity to connect with friends, test their skills, and experience organized esports in an environment designed for participation, sportsmanship, and fun.

"At PlayVS, we believe gaming can be a powerful way for young people to build confidence, practice teamwork, and develop meaningful connections," said Andrew Barnett, Partnership Lead. "Partnering with Scouting America allows us to bring that experience to one of the country's most iconic youth gatherings and show how structured gaming can complement the values of leadership, fellowship, and skill-building that Scouting has championed for generations."

The gaming activation will feature a high-tech mobile gaming trailer outfitted with gaming stations, virtual reality experiences, and a professional racing simulator. A dedicated event tent located alongside the trailer will expand the experience with additional console stations for free play, spectating, and community engagement throughout the Jamboree.

PlayVS aims to deliver a memorable gaming experience that brings together the excitement of play with the values of leadership, teamwork, and community.

About PlayVS

PlayVS is North America's leading scholastic and collegiate gaming platform, helping students unlock the educational, social, and personal benefits of competitive gaming. The company brings together students, coaches, educators, and schools through structured, education-aligned competition across K–12 and college. PlayVS is the official esports partner of the NFHS Network, the Special Olympics, and state and regional organizations across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit playvs.com.

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SOURCE PlayVS