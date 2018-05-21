Hawai'i Governor David Ige: "Travel is Safe to the Hawaiian Islands"

Governor Ige noted, "We have a skilled contingent of scientists, geologists, meteorologists, and health experts whose work is being supported around the clock by emergency officials and law enforcement personnel from federal, state and county agencies. They are continuously scrutinizing the activity within Kīlauea volcano and providing clear, carefully thought-out advice with the purpose of keeping the public safe and informed.

"This is a time to listen to the experts on-site and to trust what they are reporting and recommending. The experts are telling us there is no danger from the eruptions to anyone outside the areas that have been evacuated. There is no threat of a tsunami. Air quality is being closely studied and is of most concern in the immediate area inside where the volcanic activity is taking place.

"Our foremost concern is for the residents in the affected communities. They are receiving all available support from government agencies and officials to cope with the volcano activity and carry on with their lives as best as possible.

"Visitors to Hawai'i can be assured that the volcanic activity is having no effect whatsoever on the other islands, O'ahu, Maui, Moloka'i, Lāna'i and Kaua'i. Visitors can book their trips comfortable in the knowledge that their vacation experience will provide all the enjoyment they expect when coming to our beautiful islands.

"All of Hawai'i is open for business and welcoming visitors with the hospitality, aloha, warmth and picturesque settings visitors seek in our islands. This includes Hilo, Pāhoa and the Kona and Kohala coasts on the island of Hawai'i. The one area that people need to avoid is lower Puna where the eruption is ongoing."

George D. Szigeti, president and CEO of the Hawai'i Tourism Authority, added that travel to and within the Hawaiian Islands is unimpeded by Kīlauea volcano. "Summer is just a couple of weeks away and there is no reason for travelers to delay in booking their vacation plans. The number of flights serving Hawai'i has never been greater and there is an abundance of choices for travelers to select in choosing the accommodations and activities they want to enjoy in the Hawaiian Islands."

Kīlauea has been an active volcano since 1983 and is one of Hawai'i's most popular attractions. Over the years residents and visitors have been drawn to the wonder of seeing nature at work in the creation of new land via tours or visits to Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park. Most of the park is currently closed until further notice.

For the latest updates on Kīlauea volcano, please check the following websites:

Hawai'i County Civil Defense: http://www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-alerts

Hawai'i County Eruption Map: https://goo.gl/i7RbrB

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory / USGS: https://on.doi.gov/2FEPVBm

Volcano Watch Updates: https://on.doi.gov/2r8G4zE

SO2 Measurement Map: Department of Health: http://www.hiso2index.info

General Air Quality / Air Now: https://bit.ly/2I33ixd

State of Hawai'i Interagency Vog Information Dashboard: http://www.ivhhn.org/vog/

Tourism Updates: HTA Special Alerts: http://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/news/special-alert/

Travelers planning a trip to the Hawaiian Islands who have questions can contact the Hawai'i Tourism United States Call Center at 1-800-GOHAWAII (1-800-464-2924).

