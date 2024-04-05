Hawai'i Introduces Its First-Ever Shopping Event In New York

Mana Up & Shopify partner to bring Hawai'i's Aloha Market to Manhattan for new, unique pop-up experience

NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mana Up announces the first-ever Aloha Market in Manhattan, a three-day Hawai'i-themed immersive shopping event that will be held April 26 - 28. Held at Shopify NY in SoHo, this new pop-up will offer only unique products from over 40 Hawai'i creators and entrepreneurs, plus will feature live tastings, demonstrations and community programming.

Mana Up co-founders, Meli James & Brittany Heyd Mana Up features many unique products from Hawaii's emerging entrepreneurs, makers and artisans.

Aloha Market is presented by Mana Up, an award-winning Hawai'i-based economic development initiative, along with Shopify, the leading global commerce company. This event will also feature iconic Hawai'i brands, Hawaiian Host Group and Kahala.

"Hawai'i has transformed into a growing hub of innovative and world-class products, and this event is an exclusive opportunity to introduce exceptional Hawai'i-made items and incredible entrepreneurs to New York City," says Meli James, co-founder of Mana Up.

With a mission to expand the economy and grow jobs for the people of Hawai'i, Mana Up has seen 85 companies graduate from its annual business accelerator program.

Following the Maui wildfires crisis in August 2023, massive resources and efforts have been dedicated to rebuilding the island's economy. Aloha Market will highlight Maui companies and share their captivating stories in a special feature presented by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

This event will offer attendees the chance to enter prize giveaways, such as the "Ultimate Hawaii Vacation," which includes two roundtrip tickets to Hawai'i on Hawaiian Airlines, a hotel stay at Sheraton Waikiki, and a shopping spree at House of Mana Up.

Central to the event is the ongoing partnership between Mana Up and Shopify, which aims to expand the presence of Hawai'i brands in new markets through e-commerce.

"Aloha Market represents a continuation of our partnership with Mana Up that started in 2018. At Shopify, we're grateful that our platform has been able to help emerging Hawai'i businesses bring their products to the world," said Chris Schmicker, brand marketing director at Shopify.

Aloha Market Powered by Mana Up details:

Where: Shopify NYC Activation Space, SoHo | 131 Greene Street New York, 10012

When: Friday, April 26 through Saturday, April 27, 2024 ; 10:00am to 5:00pm and Sunday, April 28, 2025 ; 10:00am to 4:00pm

through ; and ; Admission: Free (select events will be ticketed)

For more information and to RSVP, visit https://newyork.shopify.com/manaupalohamarket .

About Mana Up

Mana Up is an accelerator and venture fund for Hawaiʻi-based products growing to markets globally, with the mission to increase economic opportunity and jobs for the people of Hawaiʻi. To date, 85 local companies have participated in the six-month accelerator program that provides expansion opportunities and helps solve business challenges. For more information about the accelerator program, visit www.manauphawaii.com, and to shop House of Mana Up, visit https://houseofmanaup.com .

About Shopify

Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Mattel, Gymshark, Heinz, FTD, Netflix, Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Courtney Liu

Communications & Marketing Manager

808.497.5387

[email protected]

SOURCE Mana Up