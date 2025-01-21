Hawaii K-12 Parent and School Expo to Highlight Learning Options and Family Fun

Expo at Windward Mall to feature student showcase, face painting, snacks, and entertainment

HONOLULU, Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in Hawaii will have the opportunity to explore a range of K-12 school options at the Hawaii K-12 Parent and School Expo, hosted by HawaiiKidsCAN. The event will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, at the Windward Mall Atrium in Kaneohe.

The expo will showcase more than 40 local school options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, homeschooling groups, and private schools. Student performances will include scholars from Sacred Hearts Academy, Kāneʻohe Elementary School, Saint Anthony, Le Jardin, Windward 'Oahu Homeschoolers, Trinity Christian School, and Windward Nazarene. Parents and students can connect with school representatives and local learning partners to explore what learning environment best fits their family's needs.

Throughout the day, a student showcase will highlight local student performances, celebrating the talent and achievements of Hawaii's youth. Families can also enjoy a variety of family-friendly entertainment and activities, including face painting, balloon artists, snacks, and a DJ, making the event both fun and informative for attendees of all ages.

"This event provides families with a unique opportunity to explore the diverse educational opportunities available to them while enjoying a fun and festive day out," said Connie Epenesa, one of the parents planning the event. "We're proud to celebrate Hawaii's education ecosystem in a way that empowers parents and highlights the incredible talent of our local students."

More than six hundred participants are expected to attend the K-12 Parent and School Expo. The expo is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb 2, 2025), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. The goal of the Week is to raise awareness about all school types and celebrate school and student achievements.

HawaiiKidsCAN, the organization leading planning efforts for the event, advocates for the success of every Hawaii student, from pre-K through college and career.

Windward Mall is located at 46-056 Kamehameha Hwy in Kaneohe.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at honoluluschoolfair.com.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

