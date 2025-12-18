Hawaii: Kona Airport Most Expensive Car Rental Destination in the U.S. this Winter

HONOLULU, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii dominates the list of the most expensive places to rent a car in the United States this winter, according to new research from Cheapcarrental.com.

The survey analyzed car rental prices at 100 U.S. airports for the period from December 2025 through February 2026. With an average daily rate of $127 for the most affordable vehicle, Kona International Airport on Hawaii's Big Island ranked as the costliest destination overall.

Kahului Airport on Maui came second, with average daily rates reaching $104. Palm Springs Airport and Long Beach Airport followed in third and fourth place.

Lihue Airport came seventh overall, with average rates of $79 per day, while Honolulu Airport ranked 43rd ( $62). Across all 100 airports included in the study, the average cost of renting a car this winter stands at $62.25 per day, representing a modest 1% increase compared with last winter.

Prices rise sharply during the Christmas travel period. Focusing on December 21 to 26, average daily rental rates climb to $84, the highest level recorded all year. The steepest Christmas increases compared with standard winter pricing were seen at Kahului Airport (+148%), Lihue Airport (+187%), and San Juan Airport (+247%). At Honolulu and Kona airports, rates during this period are nearly double their standard winter levels.

Despite these peaks, winter pricing remains significantly lower than in the summer months. On average, car rental rates this winter are down by more than 17% compared with summer levels. Seasonal differences vary considerably by location, with Hawaiian destinations typically among the most affordable places to rent a car during the summer.

The list below shows the 10 most expensive U.S. destinations for renting a car this winter. Prices reflect average daily rates for the most affordable rental vehicle between December 1 and February 28, 2026.

1. Kona (KOA) $127

2. Kahului (OGG) $104

3. Palm Springs (PSP) $91

4. Long Beach (LGP) $90

5. Madison (MAD) $83

6. Boise (BOI) $81

7. Lihue (LIH) $79

7. Burbank (BUR) $79

9. Louisville (SDF) $77

10. Phoenix (PHX) $76

For the full results of the survey, go to:

https://www.cheapcarrental.com/survey/winter-2025-2026.html

Press Contact: Charlotte Smith. [email protected] +1-805-308-9660 (for all questions related to our survey, please email)

SOURCE CheapCarRental.com