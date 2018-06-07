Hawaii Life Acquires Home Shoppe Hawaii, A Full-Service, Boutique Real Estate Brokerage Based in Kailua, Oahu

PRINCEVILLE, Hawaii, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii Life has acquired Kailua-based Home Shoppe Hawaii LLC, a boutique brokerage firm owned and operated by Yvonne Ahearn. Home Shoppe Hawaii has been in operation since 2010, predominantly servicing clients on the Windward side of Oahu. This latest addition is the third significant acquisition by Hawaii Life this year. The company's growth has included the acquisition of luxury brokerage firms CHOI International in Honolulu and Mauna Kea Realty on Hawaii Island.



Hawaii Life CEO Matt Beall spoke to his company's continued growth, "As we celebrate ten years of success statewide, we are excited to strengthen our presence in Windward Oahu with the addition of Home Shoppe Hawaii. Their team is aligned with our commitment to both personalized client care and leading-edge marketing strategies. As we grow, we strive to maintain our focus on the relationships and personalized service that drive our business."

Founded in 2008 and locally owned, Hawaii Life has emerged as the leading listing brokerage in the state. With more than a billion dollars in sales last year, the firm is also leading the Hawaii real estate industry in both listings and sales above the $3 million luxury benchmark. Home Shoppe Hawaii clients will benefit from Hawaii Life's global affiliations, as the exclusive statewide affiliate of CHRISTIE'S International Real Estate and an affiliate of Luxury Portfolio International®. Both affiliate networks serve top-tier luxury markets around the world.



Highly attuned to the impact of quality design in real estate marketing, as well as the reach that brand recognition and digital platforms could provide, Hawaii Life founders Matt Beall and Winston Welborn set out in 2008 to create a cutting-edge, innovative brokerage that put digital marketing and design ahead of more traditional real estate selling tools. Hawaii Life's early engagement in a robust content marketing strategy has delivered the most popular real estate website in the state. Hawaiilife.com sees millions of online visitors each year.



Yvonne Ahearn is a three-time Aloha 'Āina REALTOR® "People's Choice" Award winner and has been a consistent nominee since 2010. An attorney for more than 28 years, Ahearn became a Hawaii resident in 2004 and has been a licensed agent and broker on Oahu since 2007. Ahearn served as in-house legal counsel for Wells Fargo Bank NA and internet companies in California. Her legal expertise makes her a highly adept contract negotiator and provides her clients with critical insights into complex real estate matters such as contracts, easements, encroachment, and title issues.



Ahearn's small team has also dedicated their full-service agency to client care and distinguished marketing. Ahearn noted, "I've always admired Hawaii Life, their brand, and their effective marketing. We decided to join forces with them to leverage these advantages, but also due to their company culture. Despite their size, they my small firm's dedication to customer service. I appreciate how they've executed their brand strategy so successfully while maintaining their company's personal and caring culture."



Ahearn will continue to lead and expand her team of realtors, strengthening Hawaii Life's presence in Windward Oahu. Home Shoppe Hawaii's listings, clients, and properties under management will be represented by Hawaii Life beginning June 1, 2018. Home Shoppe Hawaii agents will become part of the Hawaii Life team of nearly 300 agents and 16 offices statewide.



About Hawaii Life

Hawaii Life is a 100% locally created, owned, and operated real estate brokerage with 16 offices and nearly 300 agents statewide. The firm sells more than $1 billion in sales annually and operates the state's most popular real estate website. To learn more about Hawaii Life, please visit hawaiilife.com.