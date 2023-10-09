HAWAI'I LIFE APPOINTS MIKE DESPARD TO BROKER-IN-CHARGE IN KONA ON HAWAI'I ISLAND

News provided by

Hawai‘i Life

09 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

KONA, Hawaiʻi, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiʻi Life, the leading residential real estate brokerage in the state of Hawaii, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Despard as broker-in-charge in Kona on Hawai'i Island. Despard has over 30 years of experience in real estate development, design and construction industries and is in his ninth year with Hawaiʻi Life.

Continue Reading
Mike Despard is the newly appointed Broker-in-Charge on Hawai'i Island for Hawai'i Life.
Mike Despard is the newly appointed Broker-in-Charge on Hawai'i Island for Hawai'i Life.

Matt Beall, CEO and principal broker of Hawaiʻi Life, remarked, "In many ways, I feel like Mike joining our leadership team is both past due and also an acknowledgment of the leader that he is. He's proficient with all of our tools and systems, has served as the president of the West Hawaii Association of Realtors, and is well-regarded throughout the entire company and by cooperating brokers across Hawai'i Island."

In his new role, Despard will oversee the operations of Hawaiʻi Life on Hawaii Island. He'll collaborate with Renee Hill in Hilo, Bob Chancer on the Kohala Coast and Carrie Nicolson, the Hawaiʻi Island HL1 Director, all of whom play key roles in their respective regions. Hawaiʻi Life boasts over 80 realtors across Hawaiʻi Island, with offices in Kailua-Kona, Waikoloa Beach Resort, Waimea, Honokaʻa and Hilo.

"Real estate sales require teamwork, trust and nimbleness - all things that Hawaiʻi Life deeply values," said Despard. "It's an honor to be a part of this team and I'm confident that given the dynamic market, we'll likely see more growth in West Hawaii."

Despard's accolades include being president of the West Hawaii Association of Realtors in 2019 and 2021, and he represented West Hawaii Realtors in 2019 as a board member of the Hawaii Association of Realtors. He holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Iowa State University. Despard and his wife Kristi, a realtor-salesperson with Hawaiʻi Life, reside in Kailua-Kona with their three children.

About Hawai'i Life
Founded in 2008, Hawaiʻi Life Real Estate Services, LLC is a Hawaiʻi Limited Liability Company. The 100% locally owned and operated company achieved more than $2.67B in property sales in 2022 and manages more than 700 rentals across the island chain. Hawaiʻi Life is the exclusive Hawaiʻi member of Forbes Global Properties™ and is one of Luxury Portfolio International's® global network of premier, locally-branded real estate companies. To learn more about Hawaiʻi Life, please visit the state's most trafficked real estate website at HawaiiLife.com.

SOURCE Hawai‘i Life

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.