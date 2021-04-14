Hawai'i lifts quarantine requirement for Ontario, Calif. fliers with negative Covid Clinic test

According to the governor's announcement, travelers may choose from two options – an expedited PCR test with next-day results or a rapid molecular NAAT test that provides results within an hour. The tests must be administered within 72 hours of departure from ONT.

"We're honored to be a Trusted Testing Partner with the State of Hawaiʻi. At Ontario Airport, we're committed to the safety and well-being of our passengers, and throughout the pandemic, we've implemented industry-leading health protocols, including our on-site testing clinic. Hawaiian Airlines' new service to Honolulu has been very popular with ONT passengers, and we look forward to creating even more travel opportunities to the great State of Hawaiʻi," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro tem for the City of Ontario.

Ontario's local testing partner is the Covid Clinic which offers drive-through testing on Parking Lot 3 daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The ONT site, open since November, offers tests by appointment and on a drive-up basis.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, ONT has worked hard to provide clean, safe facilities for our customers, as well as services that will offer peace of mind as they embark on their travels," said Mark Thorpe, OIAA CEO. "The Covid Clinic has been a great – and trusted – partner in offering quick, reliable COVID-19 tests administered in the comfort and privacy of our customers' vehicles.

"The trusted testing partner designation is a proverbial shot in the arm for Ontario as we continue our steady recovery from the downturn in air travel resulting from the pandemic," Bowman said.

Just last month, Hawaiian Airlines began nonstop service from ONT to Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (NHL) five times a week. Alaska Airlines flies from ONT to HNL with connections in Portland, Ore., and Seattle.

United Airlines serves HNL, Kahului Airport (OGG) on the island of Maui, Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) on the island of Hawaiʻi and Lihue Airport (LIH) on the island of Kauaʻi via San Francisco.

Delta Air Lines services HNL and OGG from ONT via Seattle and Salt Lake City. American Airlines operates flights from ONT to HNL, KOA, OGG and LIH via Phoenix.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

