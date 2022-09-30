Hawai'i Pacific University to Host Vanta's Hawaii Esports League Championship This Fall

HONOLULU, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanta will be collaborating with Hawai'i Pacific University this fall to host their middle school and high school state esports championships.

This fall, Vanta will be hosting the Hawaii Esports League on its esports platform. This league is a free league in which schools can compete weekly with other schools in Hawaii. The league is open for gamers ages 8-18, with a focus on middle school and high school teams. Hawaii Esports League competition will be completely virtual, save for the championship series. This makes it easier for schools across all of the islands to compete against one another.

"We are excited to continue to be a part of the growth of esports in the state of Hawaii," says Ed Lallier, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Vanta, "Working with Hawai'i Pacific University to host our first ever Hawaii Esports League Championship is a great step forward for Vanta and for scholastic esports in the state. This will be one of Vanta's first ever in person championships, and it is sure to set a high bar for more to come."

Esports is taking off in Hawaii, and Hawai'i Pacific University's support of scholastic and youth esports is a major step forward in its development. Vanta is working towards helping provide a sustainable esports pipeline in Hawaii in which gamers can compete from elementary school all the way up to college.

"The HPU Esports Arena is proud to partner with Vanta to deliver an in-person championship event for the students of Hawaii. Vanta is providing unprecedented access into the esports pipeline for our local students, and we are excited to help showcase all that entails," says Jordan Oliver, Esports Manager at HPU, "The potential for growth is unprecedented, and it's events like these that really bring our community together to get the word out and the work done. It's at the core of Hawaiʻi Pacific University Esports' vision and we are looking forward to supporting a great season and event with Vanta. "

The league will run from September 26 - December 16. Interested schools are still eligible for late registration if they would like to compete. Visit the Hawaii Esports League webpage to learn more and to register.

About Vanta

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with schools and community organizations to provide a kid-safe digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and holistic programming to kids ages 8-18.

Vanta is on a mission to bring the power of esports to every home and eliminate the toxicity that is commonly present online by providing a safe environment and teaching the next generation of gamers how to become better gamer citizens. To learn more, visit the Vanta homepage or their schools page , and to read more about Vanta's coaching offering check out their coaching and development page. To keep up with their latest news, follow Vanta on Twitter or Facebook.

About Hawai'i Pacific University

Hawai'i Pacific University is the first gaming university with a collegiate Esports Arena in the state of Hawaii. HPU is also the first college to offer competitive gaming scholarships for esports athletes in the state of Hawaii. HPU's Esports Arena is located at the historic Aloha Tower Marketplace. The arena features cutting-edge gaming PCs, gaming consoles, virtual reality stations, casual seating and viewing areas spread out across 3,000 square feet and is open to the public seven days a week. HPU is dedicated to building the next generation of esports professionals through esports education, events, and community support. HPU Esports supports varsity rosters in Valorant, League of Legends, and Rocket League, in addition to hosting weekly community events and tournaments.

