Hawaii Parents, Community Leaders to Attend Innovative Education Celebration and Resource Fair

HONOLULU, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HawaiiKidsCAN will host a one-of-a-kind celebration of K-12 education on Sunday, Jan. 26. The Hawaii Education Innovation Showcase will take place from 3-6 p.m. and give community members a taste of the personalized learning opportunities used and developed by local Hawaii families.

More than 150 community members – including parents, students, and education innovators – are expected to learn more about Hawaii's rich education options. The event will provide selected students with a platform to share their talents through performances, speeches, and film screenings.

The Hawaii Education Innovation Showcase is free and open to the public and will take place at Entrepreneurs Sandbox, located at 643 Ilalo Street in Honolulu, a dynamic venue that serves as Hawaii's front door to creativity, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Technological advancements have made it easier than ever for people to access knowledge, share resources, and activate networks, in turn democratizing information and driving innovation from a whole new set of community members," said David Miyashiro, executive director of HawaiiKidsCAN. "The same opportunities exist when it comes to innovation in education, and families are organically piloting new strategies around unbundling education, fostering self-reliance outside traditional bureaucratic systems, and utilizing online and community-based networks and resources to chart one possible version of education's bottom-up future. We are proud to be supporting the first Hawaii Education Innovation Showcase, which will highlight real innovations already being driven and accessed by local Hawaii families, and help connect these resources to parents looking for out-of-the-box personalized learning opportunities."

This event is planned by HawaiiKidsCAN. Founded in 2017, HawaiiKidsCAN is committed to ensuring that Hawaii has an excellent and equitable education system that reflects the true voices of our communities and, in turn, has a transformational impact on our children and our state.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/hawaii.

