Hawaii Sea Spirits Releases Its First Exclusive Distillery Luxury Rum Named BRUM®

"We search artisan cellars around the world and individually select elegant rums that have been aging 4 to 12+ years," states Bill Scott, Master Distiller. "They represent a multitude of styles and are selected based on character, profile and quality. We bring the assortment back to Hawaii, blend them together along with rum spirits distilled at our facility and place them into recommissioned bourbon barrels spiked with hand-charred Kiawe staves from retired Kiawe trees on our 80-acre farm."

The blended-batch is allowed to age an additional 1 to 2+ years and is routinely reviewed by Bill for aroma, taste and consistency. Once he feels the spirits have reached their optimal state, it is drawn from the barrels and blended with deep ocean mineral water to achieve an 80 proof BRUM masterpiece.

Shay Smith, Founder and President says, "BRUM releases will be limited to small batches based on perfecting the spirits and the quantity available at the time of release. This and each future release will be our Master Distiller's artistic expression and available in extremely limited quantities exclusively at our distillery for connoisseurs and collectors."

Paying tribute to all the great sources of Rum in the world, BRUM holds a deep, rich buttery rum flavor, balanced by plenty of time in seasoned oak barrels. Not woody, just perfectly mature with nods to tropical fruits and a slight sweetness, yielding to a silky-smooth warmness all the way down for a delicious one-of-a-kind rum experience not seen before in the aged rum market.

For more information, high-resolution images, and requests for interviews, please contact Jim Grannan at 770-298-6245 or jim@hawaiiseaspirits.com.

About Hawaii Sea Spirits llc

Hawaii Sea Spirits (HSS) is a leading innovator in the $30 billion US spirits business. Its' ultra-premium brands are demonstrating consistent growth across several categories. Ocean Organic Vodka, the flagship brand with the highest growth in the US among ultra-premium vodka brands is distributed throughout all 50 US States, Canada, South Korea and the Caribbean. The company operates a state-of-the-art distillery and 80-acre organic farm on the island of Maui that hosts thousands of visitors every year. The operation is open seven days a week with guided tours, product sampling, and retail store featuring our spirits and collectible merchandise. Located at 4051 Omaopio Rd, Kula, Maui, HI 96790. More information is available online at hawaiiseaspirits.com.

