Hawaii Specialty Pharmacy Announces New Ambulatory Infusion Centers to Serve Maui Community, Invites Local Media and Community Members to Opening Reception

MAKAWAO, Hawaii, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii Specialty Pharmacy (HSP), a leading provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services with a focus on high-touch patient care and a mission to optimize patient health, today announced the opening of two new ambulatory infusion centers in Maui, Hawaii.

"Empowering our community with comprehensive healthcare solutions has always been at the heart of Hawaii Specialty Pharmacy's mission," says George Kridner, PharmD, CEO of Hawaii Specialty Pharmacy. "These new infusion centers will help extend our offerings to even more local patients and families, further cementing our role as a valuable, trusted part of the community."

Since its inception in 2018, Hawaii Specialty Pharmacy has distinguished itself by offering a local and personalized approach to patients managing complex and rare conditions. HSP provides specialty drug therapies and nursing services, including home infusion support, to the community to help ensure patients receive the treatments they need when and where they need them. Through its original location in Oahu, the pharmacy has earned a reputation as a trusted ally in patient care.

Strategically positioned in Upcountry and Wailuku, the new infusion centers are poised to maximize accessibility and convenience for patients and healthcare providers across the island. HSP Upcountry, located at 40 Kupaoa St, #B202, Makawao, HI 96768, is already operational, offering comprehensive services to meet patients' needs. HSP Wailuku, located at 1885 Main St, #207, Wailuku, HI 96732, is currently open with limited services, with plans for full-scale operations later this year. HSP's new infusion centers are staffed five days per week with highly trained nurses, providing patients with a safe, secure environment in which to receive their infused therapies and other treatments.

To commemorate the opening of the new infusion centers, HSP is extending a warm invitation to local media, healthcare providers, and community members to attend a welcome reception at the HSP Upcountry location on Thursday, May 16, from 5:30 - 7:30pm local time. The reception will include opening remarks from CEO George Kridner and Dr. Cecilia Choi, an oncologist at Maui Care Physicians, along with a tour of the facility and cocktails and light refreshments. There will also be a private, traditional Hawaiian blessing of the grounds for the HSP team and local physicians. The reception serves as an opportunity for the new infusion center staff and local patients and community members to get to know one another and for HSP to express its gratitude to the community.

"Patients who are undergoing chemotherapy or other infusions or specialty treatments for their conditions are often dealing with a lot of physical and emotional challenges relating to their illness," says Dr. Choi. "Logistical challenges should not be added to those burdens. I'm so glad to have a welcoming, convenient option to offer my patients. Maui is excited to welcome these new infusion centers and their staff into the heart of our community."

Specialty pharmacies and ambulatory infusion centers play a pivotal role in supporting patients requiring specialized treatments, including chemotherapy, antibiotic infusions, and more. With a focus on diseases including cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), ulcerative colitis and others, these centers continue to be instrumental in the shift of care from hospitals to home. The global Ambulatory Infusion Center market size was valued at $75,440 million in 2023 and is forecast to reach $133,690 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the review period.

About Hawaii Specialty Pharmacy

Hawaii Specialty Pharmacy (HSP) stands as an accredited, trusted provider of specialized infusion pharmacy services, offering crucial support through home infusion services and ambulatory infusion centers. Established in 2018, HSP takes pride in its high-touch, personalized approach to patient care. Backed by robust clinical management and financial advocacy programs and strategic collaborations with health plans, medical groups, and manufacturers, HSP is committed to driving positive health outcomes for patients. Discover more at www.hisprx.com.

