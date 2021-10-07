Hawaii Tourism Authority Issues New RFP Seeking Destination Brand Marketing and Management Services for USA Market

HONOLULU, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), the state's tourism agency and destination management organization, has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Hawaii tourism destination brand marketing and management services for the United States Major Market Area, the islands' largest visitor source market.

The RFP's scope of services has been modified to include destination management services, in alignment with HTA's new vision of Malama Kuu Home (caring for my beloved home) through the principles of regenerative tourism. HTA's objective is to help empower the community to have a greater voice in tourism's future, with a focus on regenerating the environment, perpetuating the Hawaiian culture, recognizing Hawaii's multiethnic cultures, and supporting responsible economic outcomes.

HTA will select the company determined to be the most qualified and capable of providing a full range of comprehensive brand marketing and management services for the Hawaiian Islands. HTA is requiring all interested applicants to register their intent to apply by October 15, 2021. Details of this requirement are found in the full RFP text.

HTA will also conduct a virtual pre-proposal conference the week of October 18, 2021 on Zoom for interested applicants to be briefed on the procurement and to ask questions.

The new contract will have a start date of January 1, 2022 and replace the current contract which is scheduled to end this year.

The RFP and all of its associated attachments, can be downloaded from the State Procurement Office, Hawaii Awards & Notices Data System (HANDS), Bidding Opportunities webpage at https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/20618, or from the RFP page of the HTA website at www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/rfps/.

The deadline for applicants to submit proposals is November 12, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. HST. Deadlines are noted in the RFP and may be amended as necessary.

Inquiries for the RFP should be directed to Ronald Rodriguez, HTA procurement officer, at 1801 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu, Hawaii 96815, by telephone at (808) 973-2251, or by email at [email protected]. Email is strongly preferred.

About the Hawaii Tourism Authority

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is the State of Hawaii agency responsible for strategically managing its support of the tourism industry. Established in 1998 to support Hawaii's leading industry and largest employer, HTA continually strives to help ensure tourism's sustainability and the benefits it brings to residents and communities statewide.

