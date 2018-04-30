Hawaii Tourism Introduces Work From Hawaii - New Residency Program Designed For the Islands Promises to Increase Creativity & Productivity and Help City Dwellers "Come Back Better"

HONOLULU, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National data reveals more Americans are choosing to work remotely to accommodate demanding careers, but a new survey commissioned by Hawaii Tourism United States (HTUSA) may indicate that working from home – or "WFH" – has taken on a new meaning, with employees spending more time in unique (and sometimes far off locations) to drive productivity.

HTUSA polled over 1,000 Americans for a closer look at office habits ranging from how we break up the day, to what inspires creativity, and found most millennials (ages 22-37) admit they tend to work while on vacation and expect to take home more than a souvenir from their trips. Most Americans (88%) agree that exposure to new people and cultures are essential to creativity, and nearly 2 in 3 (64%) yearn to come home with a refreshed attitude. The new insights summarize an "always-on" mentality, where American employees seem to take work wherever they go to foster better outcomes, problem-solving abilities, enhance creativity - and ultimately come back to their office environments and home cities feeling better equipped to do their jobs.

Inspired by this workforce on the move – from home offices, to coffee shops, co-working spaces and restorative travel adventures - Hawaii Tourism United States will launch Work From Hawaii, featuring six carefully curated "residencies" located on Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Island of Hawaii. The week-long "WFH" residencies are designed to inspire the best work of your life; and suit the interests and occupations of the busiest, most ambitious city-dwellers, from advertising executives to start-up CEOs, techies, writers, and even visual artists. Room, board and experience is sponsored by HTUSA to spark a new type of routine that only Hawaii can provide. Each opportunity features a unique work and living space, dedicated island ambassadors and hands-on itineraries to delve deep into Hawaii's cuisine, culture, and adventure.

While the program will be piloted in New York City and open to professionals who live or work in the city's five boroughs, the tourism team hopes the idea could potentially be adopted in other cities.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at: Work-From-Hawaii.com from April 30 to June 4, 2018 and the week-long residencies will take place in September 2018.

Recent survey data behind the first-of-its-kind tourism program indicates Americans no longer see "working from vacation" as an oxymoron as the "travel to work" trend grows.

Can't stop the hustle: More than half of all (60%) polled admit having worked during a vacation; while (83%) of millennial respondents feel more productive when they work away from a traditional office setting. Almost all employed millennials agree they would benefit, both in productivity (83%) and creativity (91%), from the growing trend of combining work with play.

Craving an enriching work environment: More than half (61%) of workers across the country feel they are most inspired when working in a secluded, mountain-side environment followed by an indoor, high-tech environment with outdoor activities (59%).

More than the WiFi password: Americans revealed their top three "must-haves" to enjoy working on vacation are the ability to stay connected (45%), finding time for adventure (44%) and working outside in warm weather (41%).

The best souvenir: Over half of Americans believe the most important thing to bring back from your time away is a refreshed attitude (64%), followed by a feeling of accomplishment (53%), and increased drive or ambition (44%).

Those who live in and around Gotham City see themselves as the most dedicated, resourceful and efficient workforce – and justify a "workcation" as the ideal scenario.

A New York State of Mind: A large majority (82%) of New Yorkers feel they work harder than anywhere else in the country.

Nothing slowing us down: 87% of New York millennials prefer to "work-on-the-move," instead of in an office and almost all (96%) of New York based millennials agree that getting away from a regular work routine, meeting new people and seeing new things is essential to their creativity; 50% say it's absolutely essential.

What's inspiring hard work: More than half (59%) of New Yorkers prefer high-tech environments to get the job done, followed by corner office environments (50%) – while some (49%) don't need a view but more so a fast-paced, active, outdoor settings.

"'Work From Hawaii' celebrates the career-minded traveler – especially New Yorkers, who do everything in service of their hustle. People visit our islands for many reasons but lately we have seen an explosion of guests looking for more than beaches and resorts. We're intrigued by those who connect with our culture and traditions in a way that invigorates their hobbies and career aspirations. It's beautiful how they take Hawaii back home with them - refreshed and more inspired. The residencies are designed to embrace this determination and respect for the islands and stimulate personal and professional growth that will last long after you've left," stated Jay Talwar, CMO, Hawaii Tourism United States.

The six co-living/workspaces below and suggested itineraries will also be made available for public bookings beginning October 2018. For full details, rules and restrictions on how to apply for one of the six Work From Hawaii residencies please visit: Work-From-Hawaii.com

LOCATION SCOUT (Kauai) A residency designed for creators who don't sit still.

Built for photographers, cinematographers, and content creators alike, the Location Scout offers a first-hand look at Kauai's Insta-worthy landscapes. You'll travel around the island by car or catamaran, giving you an ever-changing backdrop to document in your own unique style. You'll study traditional lei making with ambassador Madeline Guyett, fuel up on local delicacies at Little Fish Coffee, and explore new vantage points on an ATV ride with Kipu Ranch Adventures. Whether you're a professional photographer or an expert with an iPhone, this residency will take your content to new heights.

DESIGN LOFT (Oahu): The ultimate creative studio in Honolulu's arts district.

Based in the hip Surfjack Hotel, the Design Loft is best for graphic designers, typographers, stylists, and other creatives. This itinerary is designed to broaden your design sensibility as you work on indigenous printmaking with fashion designer Manaola Yap, tour the street scene with artists from POW! WOW! Hawaii, and indulge in modern local cuisine at Chef Ed Kenney's Mud Hen Water. Whether your creative pursuits are at your 9-5 or your side hustle, you'll find inspiration and increase your productivity throughout your entire stay.

THE TECH LAB (Maui): A view so stunning you won't believe it has WiFi.

Experience the intersection of nature and technology in this residency, designed for programmers, crypto-miners, app-builders, and game-developers alike. Consider this hi-tech workspace with a stunning view your home base for the week, while your itinerary includes a meal at internationally renowned Chef Sheldon Simeon's TINROOF, a hike on the summit of Haleakala Crater, and a wayfaring lesson with legendary waterman Archie Kalepa, where you'll learn how to navigate using the stars. Whether you're adding the finishing touches to your app or exploring the latest technological advancements, this adventure is perfect for you.

WRITING DESK (Molokai): The remote workspace of every novelist's dreams.

Writer's block doesn't stand a chance. Perfect for journalists, novelists, or other aspiring wordsmiths, this is the writing retreat you've always dreamed of. You'll have a scenic desk indoors, but when you need to unplug, escape to a desk without WiFi just a quick walk away. Get your caffeine high with a cup of joe at world-famous Kanemitsu Bakery, known for its hot bread. You'll also discover traditional Hawaiian storytelling as you hike in Halawa Valley to a remote waterfall with Molokai native Greg Solatorio. This residency comes with just the right mix of solitude and inspiration, so maybe you can finally finish that "rough draft."

CORNER OFFICE (Lanai): A breathtaking dream desk, complete with private jet commute.

Entrepreneurs and other aspiring leaders, rejoice. This residency offers the headspace to think through your biggest ideas. You'll arrive by private jet from Oahu and head to your scenic workspace and suite located at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai. Lean into your business prowess with the traditional strategy game konane or delve into your business dealings at your state-of-the- art executive desk. By end of day it's time to unwind with a cocktail-making class and a good night's sleep. Early morning meditation starts your day before meeting with local executive, Kurt Matsumoto to learn about sustainable development. Take in the beauty for a deeper understanding of the island at the sacred, cultural site, Keahiakawelo.

SOUND SPACE (Island of Hawaii): Produce your masterpiece from an idyllic recording studio. It's every musician or podcaster's dream: a secluded island recording studio far from the city noise that hums with the sounds of nature. Your surroundings will set just the right tone for your one-on-one time with cultural ambassador, Micah Kamohoalii, a kumu hula (hula teacher) and expert in the Hawaiian art of kapa making. He'll teach you how to tap into the sounds of the island before you head to a session at Kukuau studio to lay down your tracks. Whether you're a professional musician, an audio producer, or singer on the rise, this residency gives you the keys to create your own masterpiece.

ABOUT HTUSA

Hawaii Tourism United States (HTUSA), managed by the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, is contracted by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) for marketing management services in the continental U.S. The HTA, the state of Hawaii's tourism agency, was established in 1998 to ensure a successful visitor industry well into the future. Its mission is to strategically manage Hawaii tourism in a sustainable manner consistent with the state of Hawaii's economic goals, cultural values, preservation of natural resources, community desires, and visitor industry needs. For more information about the Hawaiian Islands, visit www.gohawaii.com.

ABOUT THE WORK FROM HAWAII RESIDENCY PROGRAM:

Currently only available to people who live and work in New York City Metro Area. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Work From Hawaii is sponsored by Hawaii Tourism United States. Open to legal United States residents, who live and work in the greater New York metropolitan area, between 24-36 years of age inclusive, have/post to a public Instagram account, and able to work from Hawaii in September 2018. Begins 10:00 a.m. ET on 4/30/18 and ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 6/4/18.

WAKEFIELD SURVEY METHODOLOGY:

The Hawaii Tourism United States Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults, ages 18+, and 500 residents of New York City, ages 18+, between April 10 and April 17, 2018, using an email invitation and an online survey.

Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points for the national audience and 4.4 percentage points for the New York City audience, from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

