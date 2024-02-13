Hawaii youth honored as Prudential Emerging Visionary

Hauula student will receive a $5,000 award and an invitation to the 2024 summit for his work addressing the challenges of a changing world.

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genshu Price, 16, of Hauula, today was named a 2024 Prudential Emerging Visionary for his inspiring commitment to improving the lives of others.

As one of 25 Prudential Emerging Visionary winners, he will receive a $5,000 award to help take his innovation to the next level. He is also invited on an all-expenses-paid trip to Prudential's headquarters in Newark, New Jersey, where he will be coached by Prudential employees and have the chance to meet other young leaders.

Prudential Emerging Visionaries recognizes young people ages 14-18 whose fresh perspectives and innovative solutions address pressing financial and societal challenges in their communities. The program's goals align with Prudential's purpose: to make lives better by solving the financial challenges of our changing world.

"I am inspired by the students' sense of purpose and commitment to driving positive change in their communities," said Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey. "We're honored to support these young leaders as they bring their extraordinary projects to life."

During the summit, to be held April 20-23, five winners will also have the opportunity to present their solutions in a pitch-off, where a grand prize winner will be awarded an additional $10,000 in funding. What's more, Prudential employees will again vote to name an Employees' Choice Award winner, who will receive an additional $5,000.

Hawaii's 2024 Prudential Emerging Visionary:

Genshu Price founded "Bottles4College," a nonprofit organization dedicated to collecting recyclable cans and bottles for buyback programs, helping to both safeguard the environment and generate college scholarships for Hawaii's youth. "Bottles4College" focuses on student empowerment, turning apathy into action by engaging young people in environmental projects that generate funds for college scholarships.

Growing up in Hawaii, Genshu experienced the many challenges of living in an island environment. Numerous local families grappled with the reality of being unable to sustain their livelihoods, many young people felt discouraged, declining to pursue higher education, and the island suffered with ocean pollution and litter. Genshu launched "Bottles4College" to bring his community new economic stability, sustainability and hope for the future. To date, his initiative has recycled more than 1.5 million cans and bottles and granted over $21,900 in scholarships.

Prudential Emerging Visionaries is sponsored by Prudential in collaboration with Ashoka, a leading organization in the social impact sector, with advisory support provided by the Financial Health Network, an authority on financial health and a longtime partner of The Prudential Foundation.

The program is an evolution of Prudential's Spirit of Community Awards, which honored more than 150,000 outstanding youth volunteers over 26 years.

To read about all of this year's Prudential Emerging Visionaries, visit prudential.com/emergingvisionaries.

