Hawaiian Airlines, a part of Alaska Airlines, announces Kahu'ewai Hawai'i Investment Plan of more than $600M over five years to modernize infrastructure and guest experience, and deepen its commitment to the community and sustainability

Major airport renovations include improved lobbies, gates, and amenities at Honolulu, Līhu'e, Kahului, Kona, and Hilo, plus a new premium lounge in Honolulu.

The airline will update its app and website, offering better travel planning and self-service features, and invest in new technology for employees.

The carrier is investing in a refreshed onboard experience with upgraded widebody Airbus A330 interiors, while offering enhanced rewards and exclusive benefits to loyal Hawai'i residents.

HONOLULU, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines, a part of Alaska Airlines, today unveiled an investment plan of more than $600 million over five years to comprehensively enhance the experience for guests traveling to, from and within the islands by modernizing airport spaces, upgrading technology and retrofitting aircraft interiors, while expanding community and sustainability work across Hawai'i.

Hawaiian Airlines' Kahuʻewai Hawai'i Investment Plan will improve the guest experience from booking to the day of travel and provide airport and in-flight teams with modern tools and spaces to welcome travelers with their award-winning Hawaiian hospitality. Investments will also help Hawaiian advance lower emission technologies and programs promoting regenerative tourism, culture and conservation.

"Hawaiian Airlines is proud to call Hawai'i home, to reflect the spirit of the islands, to take care of our local guests and welcome visitors, and support our communities," said Hawaiian Airlines CEO Diana Birkett Rakow. "Our Kahu'ewai Hawai'i Investment Plan represents one of Hawaiian Airlines' largest single investments in our infrastructure, products and services in Hawai'i. It reflects our kuleana to our people and guests in the islands and reinforces our commitment to deliver safe and remarkable service that enables Hawai'i and Hawaiian Airlines to thrive."

Kahuʻewai signifies fresh water bursting forth as a metaphor for vital resources. Much like water that flows and nurtures, the investments will deliver benefits across Hawaiian Airlines and communities in Hawai'i today and for a long time to come.

They include:

Airports: Starting this year through 2029, Hawaiian Airlines will renovate lobbies and gates in Honolulu, Līhu'e, Kahului, Kona and Hilo to improve passenger flow and comfort, with bright, elegant open spaces and better seating and amenities like increased power charging. In Honolulu, Hawaiian's busiest hub, the airline will build a spacious 10,600-square-foot premium lounge at the entrance of the Mauka Concourse in Terminal 1 – setting a new standard of preflight comfort.

"Hawaiian Airlines' investment is exactly the kind of long-term commitment Hawaiʻi needs," said Hawai'i Gov. Josh Green. "Modern, welcoming airports improve the experience for residents and visitors alike, strengthen our economy and keep Hawaiʻi competitive as a global destination. We appreciate Hawaiian Airlines' partnership in advancing workforce development, regenerative tourism, clean energy, and community programs that reflect the values of our islands."

As part of its community and sustainability initiatives, Hawaiian is expanding a partnership with business accelerator Mana Up through an investment in its Mana Up Capital II fund to help more local companies scale for the global market. Hawaiian has featured more than a dozen local retailers in the food, fashion, beauty and home and art sectors in its onboard service since becoming Mana Up's official airline sponsor in 2017.

Hawaiian last month announced it is investing in locally produced sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to reduce flight emissions and support agriculture in partnership with Pono Pacific and Par Hawaii, and that it would be the first airline to take deliveries of Hawai'i-made SAF later this year. The airline is also working to advance innovative lower-emission options for short-haul air service with an investment in hybrid-electric propulsion developer Ampaire and increasing use of electric ground service vehicles at Honolulu airport.

Finally, the airline will be providing grants to nonprofit organizations promoting cultural programs, environmental preservation, and perpetuation of native Hawaiian art and language through the Alaska Airlines | Hawaiian Airlines Foundation, a newly-integrated 501(c)(3) foundation dedicated to these efforts in their two namesake states.

The Hawaiian Airlines' Kahuʻewai Hawai'i Investment Plan is part of Alaska Air Group's Alaska Accelerate strategic plan to deliver on the combined airline's vision of connecting guests to the world with a remarkable travel experience rooted in safety, care and performance.

For images, visit: https://news.alaskaair.com/images-videos/hawaii-investment-plan

