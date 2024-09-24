Hawaiian Airlines Now Offering Fast and Free Starlink Wi-Fi Across Entire Airbus Fleet

HONOLULU, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines today announced it is now offering Starlink's high-speed, low-latency Wi-Fi free of charge to guests onboard all Airbus-operated flights between the islands and the continental U.S, Asia and Oceania.

Hawaiian, which became the first major U.S. carrier to debut Starlink in February on its Airbus A321neo aircraft, has now completed Starlink installation across its 24 A330 fleet.

Guests can easily connect to Starlink the moment they step onboard the aircraft – just as they would connect to their home internet, and experience internet at speeds suitable for working, streaming video and gaming.

"Becoming the first major airline to offer travelers Starlink at no cost is a remarkable achievement for our team, and we couldn't be more pleased with the overwhelmingly positive response from guests who have been enjoying our industry-leading connectivity onboard," said Evan Nomura, director of inflight entertainment and connectivity and onboard products at Hawaiian Airlines.

In Starlink's low-Earth orbit constellation of advanced satellites, the latest of which utilize a revolutionary laser mesh network, Hawaiian found an ideal solution to ensure reliable, high-speed, low-latency connectivity at every point on our global network. Since its launch on Hawaiian's Airbus fleet, Starlink has delivered outstanding performance without service interruptions, even while traversing the farthest reaches of the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaiian will also install Starlink on its flagship Boeing 787-9 fleet. The carrier does not plan to deploy the service on its Boeing 717 aircraft, which is used for short flights between the islands.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Now in its 95th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's largest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities,as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.



Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. The carrier was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes in 2024 and has topped Travel + Leisure's World's Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline for the past two years. Hawaiian has also led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for 18 consecutive years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group. (NYSE: ALK). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

About Starlink

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system. Learn more at starlink.com

