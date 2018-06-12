Hawaiian Airlines Receives First U.S. Produced A320neo Family Aircraft Powered by Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines

"Hawaiian Airlines is honored to receive the first U.S. produced A320neo Family aircraft," said Jon Snook, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Hawaiian Airlines. "We look forward to expanding our fleet with this fuel-efficient, quiet and environmentally-friendly GTF-powered aircraft, which have been performing exceptionally well for our operations between the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii."

Pratt & Whitney GTF engines will power 18 firm A321neo aircraft for Hawaiian Airlines, which plans to operate the fleet on routes like Portland-Maui, Oakland-Kauai and Los Angeles-Kona.

"We take great pride that the first A320neo Family aircraft delivered from the Airbus Mobile facility is powered by GTF engines," said Tom Pelland, senior vice president, Commercial Engine Programs at Pratt & Whitney. "This facility puts Airbus closer to their U.S.-based customers, such as Hawaiian, and is a great accomplishment for Airbus and the entire Mobile based team."

The majority of the design, manufacturing and assembly of GTF engines is done in the U.S. with the support of suppliers. Pratt & Whitney is investing more than $1.3 billion in 21st century manufacturing technology to transform its U.S. and global footprint.

Since entering into service in early 2016, the GTF engine has demonstrated its promised ability to reduce fuel burn by 16 percent, to reduce NOx emissions by 50 percent to the regulatory standard and to lower the noise footprint by 75 percent.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. To learn more about UTC, visit its website at www.utc.com, or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in levels of demand in the aerospace industry, in levels of air travel, and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

