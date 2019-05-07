Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2019 Traffic Statistics

HONOLULU, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) ("Hawaiian"), today announced its system-wide traffic statistics for the month ended April 30, 2019.

Hawaiian welcomed more than 947,000 guests in April. Total traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 3.7 percent on an increase of 3.9 percent in capacity (available seat miles) compared to April 2018. Load factor decreased 0.2 points year-over-year to 85.0 percent.

The table below summarizes April and year-to-date statistics compared to the respective prior-year periods.

SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATIONS1

APRIL 2019 2018 % CHANGE PAX 947,438 961,431 (1.5%) RPMs (000) 1,437,569 1,386,621 3.7% ASMs (000) 1,691,970 1,627,927 3.9% LF 85.0% 85.2% (0.2) pts







YEAR-TO-DATE 2019 2018 % CHANGE PAX 3,770,072 3,852,953 (2.2%) RPMS (000) 5,566,054 5,417,404 2.7% ASMS (000) 6,543,890 6,359,424 2.9% LF 85.1% 85.2% (0.1) pts





PAX Passengers transported RPM Revenue Passenger Mile; one paying passenger transported one mile ASM Available Seat Mile; one seat transported one mile LF Load Factor; percentage of seating capacity filled



1Includes the operations of contract carriers under capacity purchase agreements.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 15 years (2004-2018) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 90th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (13) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides, on average, more than 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, and over 260 daily flights system-wide.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

