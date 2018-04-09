Hawaiian Airlines Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Traffic Statistics

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, Hawaiian welcomed nearly 2.9 million guests, a record for the first quarter and an increase of 6.9% over the same period last year. Total traffic increased 6.1% on an increase of 4.6% in capacity. Load factor increased 1.2 points to 85.2%.

The table below summarizes March and year-to-date traffic statistics compared to the respective prior-year periods.

SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATIONS1

MARCH 2018 2017 % CHANGE PAX 1,018,741 943,363 8.0% RPMS (000) 1,436,004 1,322,107 8.6% ASMS (000) 1,659,260 1,554,953 6.7% LF 86.5% 85.0% 1.5 pts.







YEAR-TO-DATE 2018 2017 % CHANGE PAX 2,891,522 2,704,102 6.9% RPMS (000) 4,030,783 3,798,492 6.1% ASMS (000) 4,731,498 4,522,354 4.6% LF 85.2% 84.0% 1.2 pts.





PAX Passengers transported RPM Revenue Passenger Miles; one paying passenger transported one mile ASM Available Seat Miles; one seat transported one mile LF Load Factor; percentage of seating capacity filled

1Includes the operations of contract carriers under capacity purchase agreements.

