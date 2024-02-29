Hawaiian Bros Expands in Arizona, Opens First Restaurants in Tucson and Glendale

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros has debuted its first two island-inspired franchise brick-and-mortar locations in Tucson and Glendale, Arizona, opened February 12 (203 S. Wilmot Rd.) and March 4 (7322 W. Bell Rd.), respectively. The fast-growing brand currently operates two ghost kitchen locations in Arizona and has 50 locations throughout the country, with plans to expand further this year.

"Arizona is the newest market for the western expansion of the Hawaiian Bros brand," said Adam Stine, President and Owner of Stine Enterprises. "We received a tremendous response from our ghost kitchen locations in Phoenix and Tempe and are looking forward to doubling our Arizona footprint with the openings of two new Hawaiian Bros restaurants."

Hawaiian Bros is known for its island-inspired plate lunch, which offers a variety of juicy chicken or pork glazed with sweet, savory, or spicy sauces; macaroni salad, a bed of fluffy steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, a smooth and tropical Dole Soft Serve®. Void of freezers, fryers, or microwaves, the simple menu is prepared with the highest quality, freshest ingredients - unlike any fast-casual restaurant in the area.

To learn more about Hawaiian Bros and its offerings, visit https://hawaiianbros.com/.

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana - like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say "mahalo" often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and operates 50 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in eight states across America and has expanded its franchise opportunities in 2023.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since their opening in 2018, including a number one spot on Ingram's Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest growing companies and the number seven spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List of America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, plus many more here. For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com .

