Hawaiian Bros Says Aloha to Fourth Franchisee; Has Now Signed Development Agreements to Build Nearly 100 Franchised Locations Over Next Several Years

News provided by

Hawaiian Bros

06 Jul, 2023, 09:35 ET

Multi–unit franchise group, Ohana Restaurant Group LLC, to develop seven locations in new markets.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros, the fast-growing, award-winning restaurant concept, signed its fourth franchise agreement with Ohana Restaurant Group LLC, owned/operated by Zach Fugate and cousins Nick and Nathan Blasi, in May 2023. The newly formed Ohana Restaurant Group LLC franchised the Springdale Arkansas location and will develop seven additional Hawaiian Bros restaurants across four markets. Fugate is the designated principal for Hawaiian Bros, responsible for Operations and Real Estate site selection. 

Zach Fugate leads the pizza hut division of Fugate Enterprises, a family business started by his grandfather in 1974. Based in Wichita, KS. Fugate Enterprises operates approximately 150 Pizza Hut and 75 Taco Bells across multiple states. Zach recently decided to franchise Hawaiian Bros with Nick and Nathan Blasi. Ohana Restaurant Group will develop restaurants in the following markets: Wichita, KS; Joplin and Springfield, MO; and the Arkansas cities of Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, Springdale, and Ft. Smith.

"I was looking for a new concept that aligns with our principles and allows for growth. It starts with how Hawaiian Bros treats their people and that translates into a maniacal focus on operations," said Zach Fugate, President, Ohana Restaurant Group. "That simplicity leads to best-in-class drive thru times and high AUVs, and we know people are looking for great food fast. Hawaiian Bros delivers that, which made partnering with them an easy decision."

Nick and Nathan Blasi are licensees and dealers of marine watercraft, operating multiple retail locations in greater Wichita, KS.

"We wanted to grow our business into something more and it made sense to partner with Zach, with his history in the restaurant business. We are so excited to join this brand with our family," said Nick Blasi, Vice President, Ohana Restaurant Group. 

Since the inception of the concept in 2018, Hawaiian Bros has landed on numerous nationally recognized lists, including a notable new entrant on the Technomic Top 500 listQSR's Best Brands to Work For, and a top spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 list. The fast-casual brand is conversing with a growing list of interested multi-unit franchisees with more than 10 years of operations experience who can leverage their market knowledge into fast growth. Committed to preserving the culture of the brand, Hawaiian Bros is conscientious in selecting groups that align with the 'ohana culture and Aloha Spirit – showing kindness and treating everyone as 'ohana, like family, in everything they do.

"Zach Fugate and partners Nick and Nathan Blasi exemplify the caliber of franchisees selected to grow with our Hawaiian Bros 'ohana. We're thrilled to see a growing interest among legacy multi-unit, multi-brand franchise operators seeking diversification into new, emerging concepts offering high sales potential and simplified operations," said Grant Kreutzer, VP Franchise Development. "Our franchisees recognize the value of being part of a groundbreaking concept that dominates its own new category, with very little competition in many markets."

Hawaiian Bros currently has 39 restaurants open in seven states across the country. The plate lunch concept offers a variety of juicy chicken glazed with sweet, savory, or spicy sauces or slow-roasted pork; macaroni salad, a bed of steamed white rice or vegetables; and for something sweet, the smooth and delicious tropical Dole Soft Serve ®.

Visit https://hawaiianbros.com/franchise/ for more information about franchising opportunities and to join Hawaiian Bros' 'ohana.

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana, like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say, "thank you" often, emphasizing daily positives in our lives. Hawaiian Bros owns and operates 39 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in seven states across America and is currently expanding its franchise opportunities.

For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com.

SOURCE Hawaiian Bros

Also from this source

Hawaiian Bros Signs Two New Multi-Unit Franchisees

Hawaiian Bros Ignites Expansion Signing Stine Enterprises As First Multi-Unit Franchisee, Plans for 75 Additional Locations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.