Hawaiian Bros Says Aloha to its Newest Oklahoma Location

Beloved Island-Inspired Restaurant Expands the 'Ohana to Norman, Okla.

NORMAN, Okla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros, one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains, is opening its newest island-inspired location in Norman, Okla., on May 26. The opening marks an exciting moment for Ohana Restaurant Group, a multi-unit franchisee, as they continue to expand after their recent opening in Springfield, Mo., in March 2026.

Hawaiian Bros is hosting a grand opening celebration at their new location in the Norman area (750 Asp Avenue, Norman, Okla. 73069) on May 26 at 11 a.m. At the grand opening, the first 100 customers in line will receive a free t-shirt and a Hawaiian Bros gift card ranging from $25-$500 (with purchase), and one lucky winner will win Hawaiian Bros for a year.

"We're inspired to spread the Aloha Spirit and bring the island-inspired flavors of Hawaiian Bros to Norman," said Zach Fugate, Owner of Ohana Restaurant Group. "Whether you're a guest enjoying a meal or a team member preparing it, we're proud to welcome the Norman community to the 'Ohana."

Hawaiian Bros is known for its island-inspired plate lunch, which offers a variety of juicy chicken or pork glazed with sweet, savory or spicy sauces; macaroni salad, a bed of fluffy steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, a smooth and tropical Dole Soft Serve®. Never relying on freezers or microwaves, the simple menu is prepared with the highest quality, freshest ingredients - unlike any fast-casual restaurant in the area.

To learn more about Hawaiian Bros and its offerings, visit https://hawaiianbros.com/.

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit; to show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana - like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion, and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And, we say, "thank you" often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and operates nearly 100 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in 14 states across America and has expanded its franchise opportunities since 2023.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since its opening in 2018, including a number one spot on Ingram's Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest growing companies and the number seven spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List of America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals. Hawaiian Bros has been named QSR Best Brands to Work For and is a multi-year Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers winner. For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com.

SOURCE Hawaiian Bros