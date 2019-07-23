Hawaiian Charter Group Wing Spirit Commits to Purchasing 15 HondaJets

With the initial deliveries to Wing Spirit taking place earlier this month, the HondaJet Elite became the first light jet to enter service in Hawaii. A newly-established aviation group, Wing Spirit will use its HondaJets to provide luxury inter-island transportation throughout the Hawaiian Islands. They are also exploring using HondaJets as air ambulances and for aviation education opportunities. The aircraft serving as air ambulances will be outfitted with custom medevac configurations, marking the first time this design has been implemented in the HondaJet program's history.

"Wing Spirit's purchase of 15 aircraft to operate throughout the Hawaiian Islands is a realization of our goal to expand the world's business jet market. Prior to the HondaJet's entry into service in the region, no other light jet had operated in Hawaii," said Honda Aircraft Company president and CEO Michimasa Fujino. "We are confident the HondaJet's efficiency, comfort and best-in-class performance are well-suited to Wing Spirit's mission to revolutionize business aviation in the region."

Sal Miwa, Wing Spirit's executive vice president and chief operating officer, added, "When deciding how we could best provide convenient and luxurious transportation to the residents and tourists in Hawaii, the HondaJet was a natural choice. We are thrilled to expand our fleet to 15 HondaJets and for our customers to experience the most technologically advanced jet in its class."

The most delivered aircraft in its class for two consecutive years, the HondaJet fleet is comprised of more than 125 aircraft around the globe. Currently, Honda Aircraft Company sales and service network spans North America, Europe, Middle and South America, Southeast Asia, China, the Middle East, India and Japan.

About the HondaJet Elite

The HondaJet Elite is the fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class. The HondaJet Elite incorporates Honda Aircraft's many technological innovations, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing and composite fuselage. These advancements contribute to the aircraft's superior performance, unparalleled efficiency and maximized fuselage space, making the aircraft's cabin the largest in its class. The HondaJet Elite cabin features a full service galley, a private lavatory with optional belted seat and an exclusive Bongiovi sound system. The aircraft sets the gold standard in safety and human-machine interface technology with an ergonomically designed cockpit and enhanced customized Garmin® G3000 avionics suite. Honda Aircraft continues to be committed to the improvement of lives through personal mobility while living in a sustainable society. The HondaJet Elite remains significantly more fuel efficient and emits less greenhouse gases than all other similarly sized twin-engine business jets. Certified for single pilot operation, the HondaJet Elite continues to live up to the company's reputation for superior performance, efficiency, quality and value.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.

