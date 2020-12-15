Hawaiian Cool Water Acquires AAA BestWater Co.

HONOLULU, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Cool Water, LLC (HCW), Hawaii's largest provider and servicer of water filtration and purification systems for commercial entities, has acquired Oahu's oldest and largest residential water filtration and softener company, AAA BestWater Co.

The acquisition expands the HCW family of companies into the whole home residential water treatment market. Owner Mike Hernandez-Soria said, "Since we founded HCW almost 10 years ago, our business customers and their employees have been asking us to bring this service into their homes. Now that the COVID pandemic has made working from home more common, the demand is even greater, and we're proud to meet it with AAA BestWater."

AAA BestWater provides the gold standard in whole home water filtration with its proprietary 3-component Alii Package, including all natural coconut carbon filtration at the point of entry, water softening for the removal of scale, and a reverse-osmosis for drinking water. Systems and services can be specified separately, too. The quality of the resin used in AAA BestWater's softeners is high enough that the company offers a 10-year warranty on the material.

Founded by Mike Gold in 1983, AAA BestWater was most recently owned and managed by Dennis and Suzy Betsinger, who purchased the company from Gold in 2014. Now able to enjoy a long-awaited retirement, the Betsingers said, "We feel blessed to have found Mike and Alix Hernandez-Soria to continue running AAA BestWater Co. It was imperative to find someone capable of upholding the values and integrity our customers chose us for, and we know they are in good hands."

Founded in 2012 as a home-grown business based out of owner Mike Hernandez-Soria's garage, HCW has expanded steadily, moving into the coffee and breakroom services space with the acquisition of another family-owned legacy business, Coffee Systems Hawaii, in 2018. Clients include The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Hawaii, Hawaii Pacific Health, Young Brothers, Hawaiian Electric and over 1,000 businesses statewide; and now thousands of Hawaii's most discerning homeowners. All three divisions operate out of HCW's headquarters at 2002 Homerule St. in Honolulu.

About Hawaiian Cool Water

Hernandez-Soria worked passionately to develop the proprietary filtration systems at the heart of all HCW products and services. This technology creates the ideal purification process, in which readily available municipal water is purified on-site, as it's dispensed. No more cumbersome water jugs to deliver, lift, store, or wait for. No more plastic water bottles clogging oceans. For more information, click here.

