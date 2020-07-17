Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results On August 6, 2020; American Savings Bank To Announce Second Quarter Financial Results On July 30, 2020

HONOLULU, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) (NYSE - HE) will announce its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020. In addition, American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (American), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of HEI, will announce its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

HEI also announced that it will conduct a webcast and teleconference call to discuss second quarter 2020 consolidated earnings, 2020 earnings guidance and outlook, and regulatory and other matters on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. Hawaii time (4:15 p.m. Eastern time).

Parties within the United States may listen to the conference by calling (844) 834-0652. International parties may listen to the conference by calling (412) 317-5198. Parties may also access any presentation materials for the conference and/or listen to the conference by accessing the webcast on HEI's website at www.hei.com under "Investor Relations," sub-heading "News and Events – Events and Presentations." HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com , as a means of disclosing additional information; such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of the website. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI's website, in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and American's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. Investors may also sign up to receive e-mail alerts (based on each investor's selected preferences) by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the website, sub-heading "Contact Us — Email Notification." The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference. Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms in order to review documents filed with, and issued by, the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings.

An on-line replay of the August 6, 2020 webcast will be available on HEI's website beginning about two hours after the event. Audio replays of the teleconference will be available through August 20, 2020, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode: 10146073.

HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utility, Hawaiian Electric; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current, LLC.

Contact: Julie R. Smolinski Telephone: (808) 543-7300

Director, Investor Relations E-mail: [email protected]

